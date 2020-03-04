Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Shocked" F1 teams threaten legal action over FIA/Ferrari

shares
comments
"Shocked" F1 teams threaten legal action over FIA/Ferrari
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 10:14 AM

Formula 1 teams said on Wednesday they could go as far as taking legal action against the FIA to ensure that the truth about its investigation in to Ferrari's 2019 engine is released.

In a joint statement issued by the non-Ferrari powered teams, they all said they were "shocked" and "surprised" by the governing body's decision to reach a secret agreement with the Maranello based team over the matter.

Motor racing's governing body announced on Friday night that a private deal had been reached with Ferrari regarding the legality of its engine last year, amid suspicions the team had got around the regulations.

The nature and timing of that decision, which came as a complete surprise to a number of teams, has prompted Ferrari's rivals to get together.

Read Also:

In the statement, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault, AlphaTauri and Williams, all urged the FIA to give full disclosure of the truth behind the Ferrari affair.

"We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA's statement of Friday 28 February regarding the conclusion of its investigation into the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit," said the statement.

"An international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.

"After months of investigations that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.

"Therefore, we hereby state publicly our shared commitment to pursue full and proper disclosure in this matter, to ensure that our sport treats all competitors fairly and equally. We do so on behalf of the fans, the participants and the stakeholders of Formula One.

"In addition, we reserve our rights to seek legal redress, within the FIA's due process and before the competent courts."

More to follow

Honda has made "big step up" with 2020 F1 engine

Honda has made "big step up" with 2020 F1 engine
About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

