Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"

shares
comments
F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"
By:
Sep 26, 2019, 9:39 AM

Formula 1 team bosses remain concerned that the 2021 regulations will not allow enough design differentiation as the parties involved work towards avoiding "a GP1 formula with silhouette cars".

Among the raft of changes being planned for F1 in 2021 are new technical and financial regulations designed to reduce spending and close the performance gap between teams.

However, a mix of standard parts and tighter technical rules remains concerning to teams, with Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur admitting: "I'm just a bit scared that if the room of freedom is too small at the end, we will end up with [a car] like a monotype.

"But it won't be a monotype, and we will have to spend millions for this."

Many teams have voiced concern that the designs will become too "prescriptive", while the rulemakers have undertaken an unprecedented research and development programme to refine the 2021 rules.

This has included a 50% scale model undergoing wind tunnel testing and a new front wing idea presented to teams on Monday.

Read Also:

Speaking before this, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he had been encouraged by a meeting between the teams, F1 CEO Chase Carey and FIA president Jean Todt over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

"It's clearly nobody's intention to have a GP1 formula with silhouette cars, cars that look that," said Wolff. "Aerodynamics should still be a differentiator, that is acknowledged by all stakeholders on the table.

"We've got to make another loop around the regulations, have another look at them and see if we can find a compromise between what's on the table on the moment which is very, very limited in terms of the aero development, and on the other side as much freedom as we have today."

F1's deadline to cement the 2021 rules is at the end of next month, which does not leave much time to try to find a compromise.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he doubts there is "any aero department that's read those rules and got particularly excited about them".

"For any aerodynamicist, prescriptive design is not in their DNA," Horner added.

"There's probably a few long faces in the aero department, but that's not just unique to Red Bull and our strengths over the last few years hasn't purely been solely down to aerodynamics.

"It's more digesting those rules, they raise some questions which will no doubt be put forward in the coming meetings which we seem to have endless amounts of and we will see where they end up."

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner has joined the throng of team bosses to call the new rules "too prescriptive", while McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown believes "more freedom expressed" in the technical rules would complement the budget cap.

"If the rules were a little bit more opened up, whether it was aerodynamics or others, then you'd have some more choices to make and you might see cars coming out looking a little bit more differently than they do today," said Brown.

Renault believes there is merit in tighter control initially while the new ruleset settles down.

"Looking at 2021, it's going to be such a step change I think it's not bad to start with some things that are fairly prescriptive," said Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul.

"We need to be careful because last time there was such a massive change to regulations, it was 2014, and that created a cycle that I understand people criticised a lot.

"It locked up a performance differentiator, so that's why I think it's not bad to do that initially and open up."

Next article
Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia

Previous article

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia

Next article

Drivers united over changes needed for F1

Drivers united over changes needed for F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP1 Starts in
20 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
10:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
13:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
12:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia

2h
2
Formula 1

Drivers united over changes needed for F1

26m
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Title "only way for Ferrari to be back" in F1

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"

1h
5
Formula 1

F1 tech race: How Ferrari now follows Mercedes’ lead of 2017

Latest videos

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1
41m

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER) 00:31
Formula 1

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory 04:26
Formula 1

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory

Latest news

Drivers united over changes needed for F1
F1

Drivers united over changes needed for F1

F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"
F1

F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia
F1

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia

Vettel: Title "only way for Ferrari to be back" in F1
F1

Vettel: Title "only way for Ferrari to be back" in F1

Why drivers think F1's reverse grid push is wrong
F1

Why drivers think F1's reverse grid push is wrong

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.