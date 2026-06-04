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NASCAR Cup Michigan

How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is racing at Michigan International Speedway this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

NASCAR is heading to Michigan for the 15th round of the 2026 Cup season. Along with the top division, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing there this weekend.

Denny Hamlin earned his 62nd career win last weekend at Nashville after a thrilling battle with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Brisce.

Hamlin is also the defending winner at Michigan, and has a chance to tie late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Michigan, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Michigan weekend schedule?

Friday, June 5

2:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

3:15pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

5:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, June 6

9:30am EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX ONE STREAMING

10:35am EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX ONE STREAMING

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race [125 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1 

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO 

6:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

Sunday, June 7

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

3:00 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race at Michigan [200 laps] -- PRIME VIDEO

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan?

  • Date: Sunday, June 7
  • TV start time: 2:00pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:00 pm EST 
  • Laps: 200 laps 
  • Stages: 45 / 75 / 80
  • Sets of tires: 7 sets 
  • TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Firekeepers Casino 400?

There are 37 entries with one open entry, which is JJ Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. Austin Hill will continue to drive the renumbered No. 33 RCR Chevy following the tragic death of Kyle Busch.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

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How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

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How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV