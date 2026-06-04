How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is heading to Michigan for the 15th round of the 2026 Cup season. Along with the top division, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing there this weekend.

Denny Hamlin earned his 62nd career win last weekend at Nashville after a thrilling battle with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Brisce.

Hamlin is also the defending winner at Michigan, and has a chance to tie late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Michigan, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Michigan weekend schedule?

Friday, June 5

2:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

3:15pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

5:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, June 6

9:30am EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX ONE STREAMING

10:35am EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX ONE STREAMING

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race [125 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO

6:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

Sunday, June 7

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

3:00 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race at Michigan [200 laps] -- PRIME VIDEO

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan?

Date: Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7 TV start time: 2:00pm EST

2:00pm EST Green flag: 3:00 pm EST

3:00 pm EST Laps: 200 laps

200 laps Stages: 45 / 75 / 80

45 / 75 / 80 Sets of tires: 7 sets

7 sets TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX

In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Firekeepers Casino 400?

There are 37 entries with one open entry, which is JJ Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. Austin Hill will continue to drive the renumbered No. 33 RCR Chevy following the tragic death of Kyle Busch.

Open entries italicized