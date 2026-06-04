How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR is racing at Michigan International Speedway this weekend
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
NASCAR is heading to Michigan for the 15th round of the 2026 Cup season. Along with the top division, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing there this weekend.
Denny Hamlin earned his 62nd career win last weekend at Nashville after a thrilling battle with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Brisce.
Hamlin is also the defending winner at Michigan, and has a chance to tie late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Michigan, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Michigan weekend schedule?
Friday, June 5
2:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A
3:15pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A
5:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, June 6
9:30am EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX ONE STREAMING
10:35am EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX ONE STREAMING
1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race [125 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO
6:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO
Sunday, June 7
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO
3:00 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race at Michigan [200 laps] -- PRIME VIDEO
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan?
- Date: Sunday, June 7
- TV start time: 2:00pm EST
- Green flag: 3:00 pm EST
- Laps: 200 laps
- Stages: 45 / 75 / 80
- Sets of tires: 7 sets
- TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Who is competing in the Firekeepers Casino 400?
There are 37 entries with one open entry, which is JJ Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. Austin Hill will continue to drive the renumbered No. 33 RCR Chevy following the tragic death of Kyle Busch.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
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