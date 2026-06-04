Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans with limited edition Ducati paddock entrance in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton made a stylish Monaco Grand Prix arrival on an ultra-rare silver Ducati Panigale V4 S 100
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton has never been one to shy away from a grand entrance, and the seven-time champion has continued this trend at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Arriving for media day in Monte Carlo, the British driver pulled up at the paddock on an ultra-rare silver Ducati Panigale V4 S 100.
The Panigale V4 S 100 was created to celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary in 2026. Production is limited to just 100 units worldwide, making it one of the most coveted motorcycles. Straying from Ducati's striking red design, the Panigale V4 S 100 is finished in a sleek silver livery, which is a tribute to the 750 Imola Desmo. Hamilton's example also features his race number 44 on the front.
"Oh he looks awesome," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "Man, I wish I had money."
"Number 44 on a Ducati wearing full Ferrari red while arriving to Monaco feels like someone's fever dream, and I'm here for it," someone else commented, and another wrote: "Say what you want about him, this mf has aura."
"I don’t even give a s**t about motorcycles, and I’m always hyped to see his motorcycle paddock arrivals," someone else posted.
Beneath the bodywork, the Panigale V4 S 100 boasts track-focused specifications derived directly from the Italian marque's MotoGP and World Superbike success. It is powered by a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that generates 216 horsepower at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm.
While Ducati has not publicly confirmed a retail price for the highly limited run, it is estimated to be worth over £60,000.
Hamilton arrived in Monte Carlo on the back of his best finish as a Ferrari driver, having taken second place in Canada. He currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 72 points, behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli on 131, George Russell on 88 and Charles Leclerc on 75.
The Monaco Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 7 June.
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