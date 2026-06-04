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George Russell tipped to beat Kimi Antonelli at Monaco GP as Mercedes battle heats up

Will Buxton has backed George Russell to halt Kimi Antonelli’s momentum at the Monaco Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 TV presenter Will Buxton has tipped Mercedes driver George Russell as a prime candidate to master the unforgiving streets of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton explained why he believes that the Monaco Grand Prix could be the weekend that Russell stops his team-mate Kimi Antonelli's momentum.

"Mercedes has such an advantage anyway. It feels like it's going to be their weekend. And we talk about needing finesse, accuracy and consistency, I feel this is a George weekend," Buxton said.

The Monaco Grand Prix will kick off the European leg of the 2026 season, and Russell will be hoping that he can put a dent in his team-mate's lead in the drivers' standings. 

While Russell won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, Antonelli has dominated since. The 19-year-old became the youngest driver in the history of F1 to lead the championship after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, and he has continued his winning streak with victories in Miami and Canada.

Buxton argued that, as the intra-team battle at Mercedes intensifies, Russell is beginning to play mind games.

"I think his comments post Canada that the pressure is off him, and he's got nothing to lose now and all of that, I think that in and of itself is a little mind gamey," the former presenter added. "Trying to put the pressure on Kimi, trying to take it off himself. But whether he can drive with that freedom remains to be seen.

"Kimi, we love how he races. We love his youthful exuberance and the extremities that he can go to, and that can look a little wild. So whether he can tame that around Monaco's streets will be fascinating to see.

"People always said that Max was quite a wild driver and quite lurid, and he tamed Monaco, but not before he'd had some pretty big shunts at Monaco."

The Monaco Grand Prix will take place this weekend from 5-7 June.

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