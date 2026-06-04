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Arvid Lindblad explains why "lavish Monaco stereotype" holds no appeal

Arvid Lindblad has explained that his working-class upbringing has kept him uninterested in the Monaco lifestyle often associated with F1

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad has revealed why the "lavish Monaco stereotype" is of no interest to him. 

The rookie driver has enjoyed a rapid rise through the motorsport ranks, yet he remains remarkably grounded. Lindblad attributes this level-headed perspective entirely to his family's working-class roots and relentless work ethic. 

Speaking during an interview with Dazed, the British driver explained why he was not interested in the extravagant lifestyle that often comes with being an F1 driver.

"Not everyone has the opportunity to race in Formula 1, and I’m very grateful to have had that opportunity due to my parents’ hard work," he said.

"My dad got his first job at 11 while his parents struggled to put three meals on the table [...] I come from a family that had to work for everything they had. It’s given me an awareness about the world, and because of that, I don’t have any interest in the lavish Monaco stereotype."

The 18-year-old also believes that his hometown friends would say he is "just a normal kid".

 

"I didn’t have a very normal teenage life," he added. "It’s not been easy but it’s a sacrifice that I was always willing to make. I’ve got good friends at home – for the first time in quite a few years, to be honest. When I have time off, we hang out and I try to be a normal 18-year-old, but I do appreciate that my life is a bit nuts.

"I’m fortunate enough to be driving some of the coolest cars in the world and doing shoots like this. But if you were to ask my friends about me, I think they would say I’m just a normal kid."

Lindblad joined the F1 grid in 2026 with Racing Bulls and has so far earned five points in the opening five rounds.

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

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Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

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Lando Norris, McLaren

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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