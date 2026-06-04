Arvid Lindblad explains why "lavish Monaco stereotype" holds no appeal
Arvid Lindblad has explained that his working-class upbringing has kept him uninterested in the Monaco lifestyle often associated with F1
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad has revealed why the "lavish Monaco stereotype" is of no interest to him.
The rookie driver has enjoyed a rapid rise through the motorsport ranks, yet he remains remarkably grounded. Lindblad attributes this level-headed perspective entirely to his family's working-class roots and relentless work ethic.
Speaking during an interview with Dazed, the British driver explained why he was not interested in the extravagant lifestyle that often comes with being an F1 driver.
"Not everyone has the opportunity to race in Formula 1, and I’m very grateful to have had that opportunity due to my parents’ hard work," he said.
"My dad got his first job at 11 while his parents struggled to put three meals on the table [...] I come from a family that had to work for everything they had. It’s given me an awareness about the world, and because of that, I don’t have any interest in the lavish Monaco stereotype."
The 18-year-old also believes that his hometown friends would say he is "just a normal kid".
"I didn’t have a very normal teenage life," he added. "It’s not been easy but it’s a sacrifice that I was always willing to make. I’ve got good friends at home – for the first time in quite a few years, to be honest. When I have time off, we hang out and I try to be a normal 18-year-old, but I do appreciate that my life is a bit nuts.
"I’m fortunate enough to be driving some of the coolest cars in the world and doing shoots like this. But if you were to ask my friends about me, I think they would say I’m just a normal kid."
Lindblad joined the F1 grid in 2026 with Racing Bulls and has so far earned five points in the opening five rounds.
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