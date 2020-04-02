Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone would host several F1 races, use reverse layout

shares
comments
Silverstone would host several F1 races, use reverse layout
By:
Apr 2, 2020, 3:31 PM

Silverstone is open to hosting multiple Formula 1 races in 2020 to help the championship and could consider using a reverse layout of its grand prix circuit.

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact global sport, F1 bosses are continuing to evaluate the current calendar that has already lost its first eight races.

Silverstone confirmed on Wednesday it had until the end of April to make a decision on the running of the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19. 

A number of scenarios are being considered by F1 officials to bolster the 2020 schedule once racing came resume, including an extension to the season into next year, while the idea of running multiple races at the same track has also been suggested.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said the track was willing to do whatever was needed to assist F1, including hosting more than one race.

"All I've done is say to Formula 1 we are willing to work with them in any way, shape or form that they think is in the best interest of the championship," Pringle said.

"The majority of the teams are within a stone's throw of the circuit, so operationally, it would be pretty straightforward [to host multiple races].

"We've got fixed infrastructure, the staff could go home to their own beds in an evening for the large part.

"If that's how we can help then I'm very pleased, I'd be delighted to do that. We'll do whatever's asked of us."

Read Also:

Asked if there was any consideration of running the 5.891km track in reverse for a second event, Pringle said that while Silverstone was not currently licensed to do so, it could not be ruled out.

"It's not such a silly thought," Pringle said.

"We're not licensed to run the other way, but these are extraordinary times, and I guess that extraordinary decisions are being made.

"Nothing's off the table, but equally, let's see what the next four weeks look like.

"It's difficult for Formula 1, they're not just looking at what's going on in Great Britain, they're looking at what's going on around the world and how their travel arrangements have to fit in.

"It's perhaps not such a crazy question."

A number of major sporting events scheduled for the summer have already been cancelled, including the Wimbledon tennis championships, which were due to conclude just one week before the British Grand Prix.

Pringle explained that Silverstone was able to take more time on its decision, meaning it could fully evaluate the situation before making a call on the race.

"Silverstone is one round in a world championship, and our colleagues at Formula 1 are working incredibly hard to try and piece together a season that would start much later," Pringle said.

"There have been a number of cancellations and postponements, so they're trying to re-knit that calendar together and we are one element of that.

"It's important that Formula 1 try and get a world championship season away, so we can give them the time they need to do that.

"We're a fixed venue, we've got a fixed setup and infrastructure. We've also got an incredibly experienced team, they know what they are doing.

"So we can allow ourselves the month of April to make a decision which is sufficient for Formula 1 I hope to get their plans together."

Related video

Next article
Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean

Previous article

Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
70 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel: Happiness more important than money in next F1 deal

2
Formula 1

How 'PAS' system shows Ferrari was on to DAS benefits

3
Formula 1

Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean

1h
4
Formula 1

Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso shocked by four-year Marquez Honda deal

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1
9m

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1 02:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1

Latest news

Silverstone would host several F1 races, use reverse layout
F1

Silverstone would host several F1 races, use reverse layout

Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean
F1

Netflix showed Steiner's "surprising" leadership - Grosjean

How many races does F1 need to declare a season?
F1

How many races does F1 need to declare a season?

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
eSpt

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field
F1

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.