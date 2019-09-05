Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Win lifted "quite a bit of weight" off Leclerc's shoulders

shares
comments
Win lifted "quite a bit of weight" off Leclerc's shoulders
By:
Sep 5, 2019, 2:17 PM

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc believes his first Formula 1 win takes "quite a bit of weight" from his shoulders after a first step that is "always difficult to do".

Leclerc held off Lewis Hamilton to win last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix and atone for near-misses in Bahrain and Austria earlier in the season.

Ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where he arrives as Ferrari's only race winner in 2019, Leclerc said: "I am very happy this first win is done.

"It's always difficult to do this first step but once you do it, it takes quite a bit of weight out of your shoulders.

"I am very proud, but not much time to think about it. We are already here only four days later in Italy and we need to focus fully on the job we have to do here."

Leclerc only held on by 0.9 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at Spa, having struggled compared to the world championship leader in the second stint.

Read Also:

He said the nature of that grand prix plus the loss of his friend Anthoine Hubert in a fatal Formula 2 crash on Saturday made it a "very tough weekend".

"But we managed to put everything together," said Leclerc.

"There was great teamwork between myself and especially Seb [Vettel] who did the job keeping Lewis behind for a few laps that were very helpful for me towards the end of the race."

Four-time world champion Vettel admitted he was reduced to a "roadblock" role in the Belgian GP after struggling to match his teammate for pace and tyre management.

Vettel's winless streak in F1 has now passed a full year, having failed to score a victory since the 2018 Belgian GP.

Leclerc is building momentum in the intra-Ferrari battle, and Vettel said: "I think it is positive that he has surprised probably a lot of people outside.

"Inside, he has been with Ferrari with the driver academy for a while.

"It was clear to see he has a lot of potential, he had a strong rookie season with Alfa [under the Sauber name in 2018].

"It's good to see that he is right on the pace straight away and from the team's point of view what is important is we work together and not against each other.

"That seems to work and that is the important thing. It was a big weekend for him last weekend even through it was overshadowed by circumstances."

Next article
Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"

Previous article

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown

1h
2
Formula 1

Maldonado "expected" to join Ferrari after 2013 talks

3
Formula 1

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"

1h
4
WEC

Aston Martin confirms hypercar will be non-hybrid

5
Formula 1

Vettel not Ferrari's number two driver - Montezemolo

Latest videos

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel 07:33
Formula 1

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel

The 08:50
Formula 1

The "bundle of factors" behind Hulkenberg's Renault exit

Latest news

Win lifted "quite a bit of weight" off Leclerc's shoulders
F1

Win lifted "quite a bit of weight" off Leclerc's shoulders

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"
F1

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown
F1

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020
F1

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career
F1

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.