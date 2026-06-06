Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the Monaco GP before Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton jokingly advised him to delay his race start

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli has secured a sensational pole position for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, but it was the world champions alongside him who stole the show in the post-qualifying press conference with some tongue-in-cheek advice for the 19-year-old.

While Antonelli currently leads the drivers' championship with a 43-point lead over his team-mate George Russell, he has had some struggles at race starts. 

When asked during the press conference if Max Verstappen, who will start from second, and Lewis Hamilton, starting from third, had any advice for the Mercedes driver, both joked that he should wait after the lights go out. 

Addressing his own launch issues, Antonelli said: "I mean, the start in Montreal for the first time I didn't lose, well, I still lost a place on Sunday, but for the first time I didn't lose like six or seven places.

"So it was a step forward, it's a pretty short run in Monaco into Turn 1. I just need to get a clean start, don't try to do the magic start, and then we see from there."

Asked to share some advice, four-time champion Verstappen said: "So when the lights go out, you wait one second, and then that's my advice," before Hamilton added: "Yeah, two seconds."

 

Fans complimented the trio on social media. "Big brothers energy," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I love the energy, pure racer vibes only."

"I love how hilarious this trio is. Their synergy is great," someone else posted.

"This trio is great vibes, we are really lucky to see generational talents from three different generations compete at the front at the same time," another comment read, while someone else posted: "Kimi’s fun uncles."

Further comments included: "Lmao they’ve been so funny lately, this has the same vibe as Lewis copying Max’s thumbs up about McLaren starting on inters in Canada," and "Max and Lewis together like this is really entertaining. The double thumbs up and now this, I hope we get more."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying
Next article Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Peter Bonnington reveals moment Mercedes realised Kimi Antonelli’s “raw talent”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Peter Bonnington reveals moment Mercedes realised Kimi Antonelli’s “raw talent”

Why Max Verstappen won't follow Red Bull's famous Monaco GP swimming pool tradition

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Max Verstappen won't follow Red Bull's famous Monaco GP swimming pool tradition
More from
Lewis Hamilton

"Confidence was gone": Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Ferrari's loss of speed in Monaco GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
"Confidence was gone": Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Ferrari's loss of speed in Monaco GP qualifying

"It works for me" – why Charles Leclerc isn't buying Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari simulator claims

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
"It works for me" – why Charles Leclerc isn't buying Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari simulator claims

Why some F1 team bosses think drivers shouldn't have a say in the rules

Formula 1
Miami GP
Why some F1 team bosses think drivers shouldn't have a say in the rules
More from
Ferrari

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Jenson Button names Ferrari's biggest Monaco GP qualifying threats

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jenson Button names Ferrari's biggest Monaco GP qualifying threats

Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 499P and more

WEC
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 499P and more

Latest news

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Roberto Chinchero
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
View more