Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Michigan

NASCAR Cup Michigan starting lineup: Denny Hamlin snags pole, but will start from rear

This is Hamlin's 50th career NASCAR Cup Series pole, denying home hero Carson Hocevar in the final seconds of qualifying

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin pole, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin pole, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Even after suffering a flat tire in practice, Denny Hamlin fought back in qualifying to secure pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

NOTE: While credited with pole, Hamlin will have to start from the rear of the field due to the repairs that need to be made to the diffuser after practice damage stemming from a flat tire.

Hamlin was the final driver on the track, and he denied home hero Carson Hocevar by just 0.018s with a pole lap of 36.901s.

This is Hamlin's 50th career pole, and his second of the 2026 season. Only six drivers besides Hamlin have ever scored at least 50 poles and 50 race wins, and it's an elite group that includes Richard Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, and Bobby Allison.

Watch: Hamlin explains why pole-winning car will start at rear

"They did a really great job, accounting for the damage on the bottom side," said Hamlin after his pole run. "They re-balanced it, and it felt like they did a really good job. It was a handful, it was all I wanted, certainly. Hats off to this whole Toyota team. That was surprising ... I just noticed that I was chattering all the tires, it felt like, in the corners. It was the limit, for sure."

Championship leader Tyler Reddick will start third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Chase Briscoe. Four of the fastest five qualifiers were all Toyotas.

Chase Elliott will start sixth, Kyle Larson seventh, Christopher Bell eighth, William Byron ninth, and Erik Jones was impressive in tenth.

Qualifying recap

 

Berry spun exiting turn 4, reversed back to pits due to flat tires. Allmendinger had just started his qualifying run, so they needed to return to the pits to re-cool the No. 16 before giving it another attempt. Berry will start last on the grid after the spin, in P37.

After the first ten cars took a time, Bubba Wallace set the pace with a 37.133s lap, over three tenths clear of his closest challenger. 

The first driver to knock him off the top spot was Byron, the 15th driver to go out. He held P1 until his Hendrick Motorsports teammate dethroned him, with Larson becoming the first driver to reach into the 36-second bracket.

Gibbs then took the fight to the Hendrick duo, eclipsing Larson by just 0.014s. However, he did not stay there for long, with home hero Hocevar rocketing to the top with a 36.919s lap.

Reddick got very close, just 0.010s adrift of Hocevar's pole time. The Michigan native waited anxiously through the final group of cars, and was visibly disappointed when Hamlin knocked him off the top spot at the end of qualifying.

"It's a testament to these guys, they do a really good job," said Hocevar. "They're building fast race cars. Yeah, I would have loved to have gotten pole there, but third in the Truck race, second in Cup qualifying, so hopefully that's just a trend there. I would have loved to have that one ... I feel really good about our race car so starting up front is going to be super important, I know it's just qualifying, but damn, I didn't know I wanted it this much. It would mean a lot for so many reasons."

When asked if he felt bad for denying Hocevar at his home track, pole-sitter Hamlin said: "I remember Richmond, way back in '06 or '07, and trying to get a pole at my home track. I get it, I feel like that (a smidge) sorry for him."

Some notables that struggled in qualifying include all of Team Penske and Trackhouse Racing. The Penske cars qualified 18th with Joey Logano, 19th with Ryan Blaney, and 31st with Austin Cindric. It was even more dismal for Trackhouse, with Shane van Gisbergen leading the charge in 30th, Ross Chastain 32nd, and Connor Zilisch 34th. 

Watch: Hamlin snatches Michigan pole from Hocevar

NASCAR Cup Michigan Starting Lineup

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Time Mph
1 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota

36.901

 195.117
2 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet

+0.018

36.919

 195.022
3 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota

+0.028

36.929

 194.969
4 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota

+0.052

36.953

 194.842
5 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota

+0.055

36.956

 194.826
6 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet

+0.057

36.958

 194.816
7 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet

+0.066

36.967

 194.768
8 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota

+0.102

37.003

 194.579
9 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet

+0.137

37.038

 194.395
10 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota

+0.189

37.090

 194.122
11 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet

+0.220

37.121

 193.960
12 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota

+0.226

37.127

 193.929
13 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota

+0.232

37.133

 193.898
14 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford

+0.285

37.186

 193.621
15 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet

+0.304

37.205

 193.522
16 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford

+0.312

37.213

 193.481
17 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota

+0.339

37.240

 193.340
18 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford

+0.356

37.257

 193.252
19 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford

+0.357

37.258

 193.247
20 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet

+0.376

37.277

 193.149
21 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet

+0.376

37.277

 193.149
22 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford

+0.440

37.341

 192.818
23 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet

+0.441

37.342

 192.812
24 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet

+0.507

37.408

 192.472
25 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet

+0.556

37.457

 192.220
26 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford

+0.575

37.476

 192.123
27 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford

+0.650

37.551

 191.739
28 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet

+0.652

37.553

 191.729
29 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet

+0.660

37.561

 191.688
30 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet

+0.661

37.562

 191.683
31 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford

+0.766

37.667

 191.149
32 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet

+0.789

37.690

 191.032
33 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet

+0.814

37.715

 190.905
34
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet

+0.819

37.720

 190.880
35 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford

+0.829

37.730

 190.830
36 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet

+1.669

38.570

 186.674
37
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford

 

  

Photos from Michigan - Saturday

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
36

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Two car chiefs ejected after multiple NASCAR Cup inspection failures at Michigan
Next article Keselowski, Dillon and Buescher move on from Nashville ordeal

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Two car chiefs ejected after multiple NASCAR Cup inspection failures at Michigan

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Two car chiefs ejected after multiple NASCAR Cup inspection failures at Michigan

Corey Heim wins Michigan NASCAR Truck race in nail-biting finish

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Michigan
Corey Heim wins Michigan NASCAR Truck race in nail-biting finish

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin wants a shorter Nashville Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Denny Hamlin wants a shorter Nashville Cup race

Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

Lessons learned, lessons applied for Denny Hamlin in Nashville win

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Lessons learned, lessons applied for Denny Hamlin in Nashville win

Latest news

Why Toto Wolff may need to try some distraction tactics

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Toto Wolff may need to try some distraction tactics

Gabriel Bortoleto angry over costly Monaco Q1 crash: 'Why do I take that much risk?'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Gabriel Bortoleto angry over costly Monaco Q1 crash: 'Why do I take that much risk?'

From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?

Formula 1
Monaco GP
From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?

Oliver Bearman explains “strangest crash I ever had”, worst qualifying result in F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Oliver Bearman explains “strangest crash I ever had”, worst qualifying result in F1 2026