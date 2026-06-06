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NASCAR Cup Michigan

Two car chiefs ejected after multiple NASCAR Cup inspection failures at Michigan

The cars of Chris Buescher and JJ Yeley failed twice in pre-race inspection on Saturday

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Two NASCAR Cup Series teams had a little trouble getting through inspection on Saturday, and so, the standard penalties have been applied.

26 of the 37 entries passed on their first attempt, while nine passed on their second attempt, but there were two that needed to go through the inspection process three times.

The No. 17 RFK Racing Ford of Chris Buescher, which entered this race eighth in the championship standings, failed twice before passing on the third attempt.

The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet of J.J. Yeley -- the lone open entry in the field, also failed twice before passing on its third attempt. Michigan will be the part-time team's third Cup start of the 2026 season.

As a result of the inspection failures, RFK Racing car chief Josh Sisco and NY Racing team car chief Lee Leslie have been ejected from the track and can take no further part in the race weekend.

Additionally, both teams lose their pit selection, so regardless of qualifying result, Buescher and Yeley will get the final two pit stalls available after the rest of the field makes their selection for Sunday.

It's not uncommon for cars to fail pre-race inspection twice, and it's happened several times during the 2026 season. At Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, four different car chiefs were ejected for inspection issues.

Should a team fail three times, it will result in a pass-through penalty during the race, but both Buesher and Yeley managed to avoid this.

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Photos from Michigan - Saturday

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Michigan - Saturday, in photos
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Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Saturday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
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