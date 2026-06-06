It was 'Heim Time' once again!

Corey Heim, who is set to go full-time Cup racing next year with 23XI Racing, won Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

The 2025 NCTS champion now has 26 career wins, and three in just five starts this year.

There was just 0.065s between Heim and TRICON Toyota Kaden Honeycutt at the checkered flag.

Watch: Heim credits pushers after Michigan win

Just ahead of the leaders was Cleetus McFarland, and Heim used his draft to help hold a charging Honeycutt back in the run to the checkered flag. Cleetus finished on the lead lap in 25th, 12 positions higher than his last Truck start.

Behind Heim and Honeycutt, Carson Hocevar finished third, Layne Riggs fourth, and Chander Smith fifth. Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Connor Mosack, Jake Garcia, and Tyler Ankrum filled out the rest of the top ten.

Honeycutt wasn't thrilled with the way Heim raced him in the battle for the win, but Heim replied by saying that his teammate needs to 'get thicker skin and deal with it.'

Stages 1 and 2

The battle for the lead was constant as drivers maximized the draft, with Bell, Majeski, and Hocevar all taking turns out front early.

Both Daniel Hemric and Tanner Gray got into the wall in separate incidents and had to pit under green. The first caution was for Frankie Muniz and Kris Wright, who both spun after colliding in a three-wide battle for position

On the following restart, Bell shadowed Hocevar and pushed him ahead, helping both trucks to breakaway from the pack.

With five laps to go in the stage, the patient Bell finally made his move, and claimed the Stage 1 win over Hocevar, Honeycutt, C. Smith, Riggs, Heim, Eckes, Ruggiero, Garcia, and Chastain.

During the stage break, Gray jumped to the front with a two-tire call, but he was quickly dispatched. Bell, Heim, and Hocevar formed a three-truck breakaway, pulling away from the pack. Layne Riggs had to make an unscheduled pit stop, and fell off the lead lap.

Bell went on to win Stage 2 as well, beating Heim, Hocevar, Honeycutt, C. Smith, Eckes, Chastain, Ruggiero, Enfinger, and Majeski.

Stage 3

Hocevar was not out front, and Heim had a slow stop as they struggled on the left-side. Friesen was also caught speeding, dropping him out of the top ten.

The next caution was for Cleetus, who spun on his own right after cracking the top 20. There was another quick yellow after that, this time for Friesen getting turned on the backstretch.

Honeycutt briefly took control before Hocevar regained control, but the next caution wasn't far off. Majeski got pushed out of the groove and spun, backing it into the wall and destroying his truck.

The timing of this yellow were mixed up the strategy. Garcia and Dye stayed out, while several trucks opted for a fuel-only or two-tire stops.

It was a very chaotic restart, and it did not stay green for long. There was constant contact, ending with Cole Butcher and Spencer Boyd crashing hard after Butcher cut a tire down.

The race went back green, and Hocevar remained out front. It was a five-truck breakaway in the battle for the lead.

Heim surged from third to first, taking the lead with 15 laps to go. Radio chatter indicated that Hocevar allowed it to happen, as he was attempting to clean debris from the grille.

Corey LaJoie had to make an unscheduled pit stop from inside the top ten, and he was the lead Ram driver at the time.

With 10 to go, it was the Tricon duo of Heim and Honeycutt vs. Hocevar in the battle for the win. Honeycutt eventually passed Honeycutt, and worked with his teammate to get away and make sure it was a Tricon win.

On the final lap, he looked both low and high, but Heim defended every move, narrowly holding him back as they drag-raced to the finish line.

Watch: Honeycutt hard on himself after runner-up finish

Michigan NASCAR Truck complete race results