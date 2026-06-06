David Malukas “not disappointed” despite missing out on IndyCar pole at WWTR
The Team Penske driver was knocked off by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the last driver to go out for qualifying
David Malukas, Team Penske
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
David Malukas wasn’t upset despite being knocked from provisional pole at the very end of qualifying by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Palou, the reigning and four-time IndyCar champion, throttled to a two-lap average run of 174.353mph, dethroning Malukas’s 173.244mph outing and denying him a second career pole. Even though the two share the front row, the gap in qualifying was a sizable 0.3305s around the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval.
For Malukas, who is in his first season driving for Team Penske, there was a genuine sense of calm after seeing the changes made from first practice (where he was sixth overall) elevate the performance.
“No, not disappointed,” said Malukas, 24. “I'm really happy with this crew. It was such a guessing game trying to figure out where this car needed to be. It's just the temperature change, everything was so drastic.
“Just seeing my time compared to teammates' (Scott McLaughlin, fifth; Josef Newgarden, eighth), (Kyle) Kirkwood going out, it almost seemed the track was getting a lot better. We were very fortunate being the last ones to go out. “I had a strong feeling we weren't going to get it there because Palou was going last. I was saying it earlier, no matter what, if you were to go right now, everyone is going to go quicker and quicker.
“I think for the situation to get P2 that was really good for us. A little unfortunate in the positioning, but overall the guys did a good job.”
WWTR was the site when Malukas burst on the scene as an IndyCar Series rookie in 2022, finishing second between Newgarden and McLaughlin. The scenes after the race saw him raving in astonishment after battling with the likes of Team Penske while driving a car for Dale Coyne Racing.
Now, Malukas comes into statistically his best track, where he has scored two of his five career podiums, and behind the wheel of Penske’s #12 Chevrolet.
“No, it is very cool,” Malukas said. “It all goes full circle. I always think back to that interview, thinking back to that moment.
“I mean, it's a dream come true to be here. Super happy. We're starting in that P2 spot. We'll see what this race brings. Obviously it's an oval, yellows, all that stuff can happen. A little bit luck of the draw.
“As long as we're in the right position, we have an opportunity for it.”
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Madison - Saturday, in photos
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Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
Madison - Saturday, in photos
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