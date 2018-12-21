Sign in
Main News
Formula 1 / Special feature

The Formula 1 2019 entry list in full

The Formula 1 2019 entry list in full
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Dec 21, 2018, 3:56 PM

The 2019 Formula 1 World Championship is the 70th running of the FIA’s premier single-seater series, and here is the confirmed entry list for the 21-round schedule.

The season begins in Australia on March 17, and finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1. The third round, the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 14, will be the 1000th world championship F1 race.

The entry list features Lewis Hamilton defending his title with Mercedes and bidding to become the sport’s second-ever six-time F1 champion – plus a raft of wholesale driver changes up and down the grid.

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen moves from Ferrari to Sauber, switching places with Charles Leclerc.

Seven-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo defects from Red Bull to Renault, replacing Carlos Sainz who moves to McLaren in place of Fernando Alonso. Pierre Gasly steps up from the Toro Rosso team to Red Bull, and is replaced by the returning Daniil Kvyat.

Robert Kubica also rejoins the F1 grid, after a much longer absence of eight years, with Williams.

An influx of rookies is led by Formula 2 champion George Russell, who will partner Kubica. F2 runner-up Lando Norris replaces Formula E-bound Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren, while third-placed F2 racer Alexander Albon has been favoured at Toro Rosso over Brendon Hartley.

Antonio Giovinazzi, who started two races for Sauber in 2017, gets his full-time graduation with the Alfa-backed Swiss squad – replacing Marcus Ericsson, who will instead race in IndyCar.

Lance Stroll has moved from Williams to Racing Point at the expense of Esteban Ocon, after his father Lawrence bought the team – formerly known as Force India – last August. It is expected to have another name change before the season begins.

Red Bull Racing switches to Honda engines for 2019, joining its sister team Toro Rosso.

The full F1 2019 entry list is as follows…

No. Driver Company Team Chassis Engine
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes Mercedes
77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes Mercedes
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SPA Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari Ferrari
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SPA Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari Ferrari
10 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Racing Limited Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Honda
33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Honda
3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault Sport Racing Limited Renault F1 Team Renault Renault
27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport Racing Limited Renault F1 Team Renault Renault
8 Romain Grosjean Haas Formula LLC Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Formula LLC Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team McLaren Renault
4 Lando Norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team McLaren Renault
11 Sergio Perez Racing Point UK Limited Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point Mercedes
18 Lance Stroll Racing Point UK Limited Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point Mercedes
7 Kimi Raikkonen Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber Ferrari
99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber Ferrari
26 Daniil Kvyat Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda
23 Alexander Albon Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda
63 George Russell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes
88 Poland Robert Kubica Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes
