Kimi Antonelli revives Kimi Raikkonen’s famous "bwoah" as Mercedes pokes fun at Chinese GP blunder

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has poked fun at the awkward slip-up at the Chinese Grand Prix, when Kimi Antonelli was announced as 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen.

The Italian driver was noticeably taken aback and confused as he stepped on the podium following his maiden grand prix victory at the Chinese Grand Prix. For those who were not there in person, footage was later released of the podium celebrations showing Antonelli laughing as he was announced as Raikkonen.

Now, as the 19-year-old driver arrived at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, the Mercedes social team took the opportunity to poke fun at the blunder. "Is that Chinese Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen?" a voice from behind the camera said to Antonelli as they handed him a photo of the former Ferrari driver.

"Bwoah," Antonelli said as he signed the photo, referencing what became a catchphrase Raikkonen's. He continued the reference, saying "bwoah, bwoah," when asked what his reaction was to the podium announcement. "Yeah, I couldn't believe it, but it was fun, it was funny. But hopefully, they're going to say my name right next time."

Antonelli became the second-youngest grand prix winner at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"I'm speechless. I'm about to cry to be honest but thank you so much to my team because they helped me to achieve this dream," he said after the race, before breaking down in tears.

"I'm super happy. I said yesterday I really wanted to bring Italy back on top and we did today.

Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Photo by: Sutton Images via Getty Images

"I gave myself a little bit of a heart attack towards the end with a flat spot. But it was a good race. It was not an easy start and probably I covered a bit too much on the inside and gave too much room to the Ferrari. But at the end the pace was good, and we managed to bring it home.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season now. I always focus race by race and then we'll see where we end up at the end of the year."

The focus now shifts to the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday