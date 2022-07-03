Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying Next / Latifi hoping British Q3 performance not just a "flash"
Formula 1 / British GP News

Alonso: F1 battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Fernando Alonso thought he lost “a couple of places” on the grid in Formula 1 qualifying at Silverstone after using his full battery charge before his final Q3 lap.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso: F1 battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot
Listen to this article

Alpine driver Alonso entered Saturday's qualifying session for the British Grand Prix looking to replicate his run to the front row of the grid in damp conditions in Canada two weeks ago.

After easing through Q1 and Q2, Alonso briefly went fastest at the start of Q3 by three seconds, but ultimately dropped to seventh in the final classification.

The Spaniard managed to cross the line with three seconds remaining, theoretically giving him the best of the conditions for the final lap in Q3, but had already used all of the battery deployment on his car on the previous effort.

"There was more to come today," Alonso said after qualifying. "Unfortunately, we didn't use it in Q3. Q1 was OK, Q2 was OK, and then Q3, yeah, the first lap, we were P1! I thought OK, this is going well!

"But then obviously, you need to start timing to cross the line as late as possible in the session, but with the battery full as well, so you need to recharge on the lap before.

"We didn't have that much margin. We went for a push on the lap before. In the end, we managed to cross the line with three seconds of margin, but with no battery any more."

Alonso said it meant his best lap was "like two laps before the end", making it "very early in the session to really perform better."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

But he felt it was roughly where Alpine is set to end up in the race anyway, meaning he was not too disheartened by the result.

"We lost maybe a couple of places because of that," Alonso said. "I think if you qualify in front of Lewis [Hamilton] or George [Russell] or [Lando] Norris or something, maybe tomorrow, you end up in your natural position.

"So in the end, P7 I think is where we will fight tomorrow, so it's OK."

Alonso was hopeful some changeable weather conditions through the race would play in Alpine's favour, and they could benefit from not having much to lose compared to the front-runners.

"We are not, unfortunately, fighting for the championship, but sometimes we can take more risks than the others," Alonso said. "Even today in Q1, we waited like six minutes, the only two cars in the garage were the two Alpines. We said it's not going to rain heavier in Q1, so let's wait a little bit and go at the end.

"This kind of thing, you cannot do it when you are fighting for the championship. Tomorrow, if we have mixed conditions, maybe we can be a little bit more brave."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Previous article

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Next article

Latifi hoping British Q3 performance not just a "flash"

Latifi hoping British Q3 performance not just a "flash"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives British GP
Formula 1

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives

Vettel sympathises with "desperate" F1 protesters but highlights risk British GP
Formula 1

Vettel sympathises with "desperate" F1 protesters but highlights risk

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime
Formula 1

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Alpine More from
Alpine
The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades British GP
Formula 1

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives
Formula 1 Formula 1

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010

Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso expected Leclerc F1 penalty for weaving during British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
7 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.