All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Results

2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Max Verstappen took Red Bull’s 100th F1 pole position in the Chinese Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Chinese Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Perez

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'33.660

 209.519
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.322

1'33.982

 208.801
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.488

1'34.148

 208.433
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.505

1'34.165

 208.395
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.613

1'34.273

 208.157
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.629

1'34.289

 208.121
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.637

1'34.297

 208.104
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.773

1'34.433

 207.804
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.944

1'34.604

 207.428
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.005

1'34.665

 207.295
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.178

1'34.838

 206.917
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.274

1'34.934

 206.707
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.563

1'35.223

 206.080
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.581

1'35.241

 206.041
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.803

1'35.463

 205.562
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.845

1'35.505

 205.471
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.856

1'35.516

 205.448
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.913

1'35.573

 205.325
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+2.086

1'35.746

 204.954
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.698

1'36.358

 203.653
View full results  
Read Also:

What happened in Chinese Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the pace with a lap time of 1m34.742s, 0.055s faster than Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and a tenth clear of Lando Norris (McLaren).

Falling at the first hurdle were local hero Zhou Guanyu (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), sprint race runner-up Lewis Hamilton (who locked up at the hairpin in his Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Logan Sargeant (who spun his Williams).

Chinese GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'34.742

   207.126
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8

+0.055

1'34.797

 0.055 207.006
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.100

1'34.842

 0.045 206.908
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.228

1'34.970

 0.128 206.629
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 5

+0.272

1'35.014

 0.044 206.533
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 9

+0.326

1'35.068

 0.054 206.416
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.342

1'35.084

 0.016 206.381
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.374

1'35.116

 0.032 206.312
9 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.427

1'35.169

 0.053 206.197
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 9

+0.545

1'35.287

 0.118 205.942
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+1.104

1'35.846

 0.559 204.740
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 9

+0.614

1'35.356

   205.793
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+0.642

1'35.384

 0.028 205.732
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.701

1'35.443

 0.059 205.605
15 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 7

+0.715

1'35.457

 0.014 205.575
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 8

+0.763

1'35.505

 0.048 205.471
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.774

1'35.516

 0.011 205.448
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.831

1'35.573

 0.057 205.325
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 9

+1.004

1'35.746

 0.173 204.954
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 7

+1.616

1'36.358

 0.612 203.653
View full results  

What happened in Chinese Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen topped this session with a time of 1m33.794s, 0.232s quicker than Perez.

Carlos Sainz spun his Ferrari into the wall on the exit of the final turn, causing a red flag. He managed to tour back to the pits, minus his front wing, and rejoined the session to finish an impressive third.

Read Also:

Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Chinese GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 12

1'33.794

   209.220
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 13

+0.232

1'34.026

 0.232 208.703
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 10

+1.176

1'34.970

 0.944 206.629
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 14

+0.605

1'34.399

   207.879
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 9

+0.666

1'34.460

 0.061 207.745
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 14

+0.815

1'34.609

 0.149 207.417
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 9

+0.858

1'34.652

 0.043 207.323
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 10

+0.865

1'34.659

 0.007 207.308
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 15

+0.873

1'34.667

 0.008 207.290
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 12

+0.975

1'34.769

 0.102 207.067
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 12

+1.044

1'34.838

 0.069 206.917
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 15

+1.429

1'35.223

 0.385 206.080
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 12

+1.140

1'34.934

   206.707
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 14

+1.447

1'35.241

 0.307 206.041
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 15

+1.669

1'35.463

 0.222 205.562
View full results  

What happened in Chinese Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the pole position benchmark at 1m33.977s, four tenths ahead of Alonso.

On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m33.660s to seal pole by 0.322s over Perez, also half a second clear of Alonso, Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.

George Russell (Mercedes) will start eighth from Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber).

Chinese GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 18

1'33.660

   209.519
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+0.322

1'33.982

 0.322 208.801
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+0.488

1'34.148

 0.166 208.433
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.505

1'34.165

 0.017 208.395
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 16

+0.613

1'34.273

 0.108 208.157
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+0.629

1'34.289

 0.016 208.121
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 17

+0.637

1'34.297

 0.008 208.104
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.773

1'34.433

 0.136 207.804
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.944

1'34.604

 0.171 207.428
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 15

+1.005

1'34.665

 0.061 207.295
View full results  
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Chinese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

IMSA
Long Beach
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Horner: More relaxed Perez no longer focused on Verstappen in F1 2024

Horner: More relaxed Perez no longer focused on Verstappen in F1 2024

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Horner: More relaxed Perez no longer focused on Verstappen in F1 2024
Verstappen: "Happier with pole than sprint race win" at F1 Chinese GP

Verstappen: "Happier with pole than sprint race win" at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Verstappen: "Happier with pole than sprint race win" at F1 Chinese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC
Imola
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying

FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

IMSA IMSA
Long Beach
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display

The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

ARCA ARCA
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

Prime

Discover prime content
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By GP Racing
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings

How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global