All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WEC Imola

Alpine confident for 'good news' in Habsburg injury recovery

Alpine appears confident Ferdinand Habsburg can recover from the back injuries he sustained in testing in time to take part in next month’s Spa round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The French manufacturer dropped hints at last weekend’s Imola WEC race that it expects the Austrian to retake his place alongside Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin in the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh at the Spa 6 Hours on 11 May.

“We are expecting good news from Ferdy this week,” said Philippe Sinault, boss of Signatech squad that runs the factory Alpines.

“We hope he can be with us as soon as possible. His environment, the personal one and the medical one also, is very good.”

Asked specifically about the chances of Habsburg being back in the cockpit at the Belgian WEC round, Sinault suggested that a decision could be imminent.

“We will have a clearer view at the end of this week,” he stated.

The entry list for Spa will be published this week, although Habsburg’s presence on it would not necessarily mean he will be in the car for round three of the WEC.

He is still awaiting sign-off from his doctors to get back in a racing car after fracturing two lumbar vertebrae while testing for Alpine at the MotorLand Aragon circuit at the end of March.

Photo by: Alpine

It is understood that he will have a series of scans in the run-up to Spa to assess his recovery from the injuries, which were sustained in a head-on impact at Turn 7 of the Spanish venue.

There is no expectation that Habsburg will be ready to race one week before Spa at the Paul Ricard round of the European Le Mans Series, in which he is contracted to the Cool Racing LMP2 team.

He was replaced by Chatin in the Cool ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 in the ELMS opener at Barcelona earlier this month and then by Jules Gounon, Alpine’s official reserve driver, in the A424 at last weekend’s Imola 6 Hours WEC round.

Sinault confirmed that Habsburg’s accident was the result of a problem with the car and not driver error.

“We continue to investigate, but we had a technical issue,” he said. “Everything is under control; we have worked very hard after this accident, but now it is okay.”

Habsburg's accident curtailed an endurance test, but Sinault insisted that it wasn’t a major problem for Alpine as it builds towards the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

He revealed that the solo car present at Aragon had already completed 26 of the planned 30 hours and that the test was still a productive one.

Read Also:

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Next article Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash

Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash

WEC
Spa
Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

WEC
Imola
Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph
Ferdinand Habsburg
More from
Ferdinand Habsburg
Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round

Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round

WEC
Imola
Gounon replaces Habsburg for Alpine Hypercar debut at Imola's WEC round
Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve

Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve

WEC
Alpine launch
Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve
Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

European Le Mans
Portimao
Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded
Alpine
More from
Alpine
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Latest news

Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez

Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez
Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation

Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation
Kawasaki to shut down factory WSBK team at end of 2024

Kawasaki to shut down factory WSBK team at end of 2024

WSBK World Superbike
Kawasaki to shut down factory WSBK team at end of 2024
Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

Prime

Discover prime content
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global