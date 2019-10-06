Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Motorsport Blog
Topic

Motorsport Blog

Main Innovation Strategy
Previous
Formula 1 / News

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?

shares
comments
Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 9:39 AM

It’s a topic that’s been left to simmer for a couple of seasons in Formula 1, but are IndyCar paving the way for a more palatable driver head protection solution?

The latest implementation of head protection in top-level motorsport is one of the first public outings of the aeroscreen in IndyCar, which will be introduced for the 2020 season.

In simple terms, it’s a halo device with an added polycarbonate screen, which is equipped with anti-reflective coating and integrated heat elements to prevent the screen fogging up. The screen also has tear-offs which can be removed in pits stops.

On Wednesday, Scott Dixon and Will Power completed the first of four scheduled tests aimed at exploring the various functionality questions associated with it, such as glare, fogging, cooling, cockpit conditions and even how it affects the car performance.

This wasn’t just some kind of promotional demonstration, either. The pair completed over 250 laps around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with fastest laps of over 224mph, around 5mph away from the 2019 Indy 500 pole position lap.

The first test was met with encouraging verdicts from everybody conducting the test, and it gave fans the chance to assess the ever-important aesthetics of the addon to the Dallara DW12 chassis.

Purists will undoubtedly continue to question if the additional head protection devices make these true open-wheel race cars and, as with many debates in motorsport, this is something unquantifiable and completely open to opinion. The same could be said of the appearance of the cars.

The looks of the first few iterations of driver head protection haven’t been helped by these devices being introduced after chassis regulations have been set. The halo device has always been a bolt-on to existing cars.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet with aeroscreen

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet with aeroscreen

Photo by: IndyCar

The exception to this rule is Formula E, who were able to give the first attempt at properly implementing the halo into their long-awaited second-generation chassis, which was introduced for the 2018-2019 season. Many commented that the styling of the Spark SRT05E disguised the halo well, although, due to the need for it to sit prominently over a drivers’ head, many still disliked the appearance of it.

Aeroscreen has often been mooted as a concept which could solve the aesthetics issue, with thoughts of giving racing cars something of a ‘fighter jet’ look. This was briefly trailed in Formula 1, but this was understandably an avenue which would’ve required more development time, compared to the more immediate solution of the halo.

After a couple of years of further development, IndyCar will become the first series to adopt the aeroscreen, which has given fans the opportunity to see the direction Formula One could go with driver head protection.

There’s no question that head protection solutions are here to stay, and motorsport has had around two seasons to adjust to the concept and, unfortunately, see it in action.

Most prominently, there have been incidents in Formula One (2018 Belgian Grand Prix) and Formula Two (2018 Barcelona Sprint Race) after which drivers have expressed their gratefulness at the inclusion of the added protection.

From a fans’ perspective, with top-level motorsport being a celebration of the best teams and drivers competing against each other, surely there must be a desire to reduce the risk of losing some of the richness of the competition by continuing to make strides in driver safety.

If the advances in safety can be eventually implemented into a design solution that looks attractive to the majority of motorsport fans, can we continue to have a problem with them?

What do you think of IndyCar's aeroscreen? Would you be happy seeing it in Formula 1? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Next article
McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

Previous article

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
03:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
07:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

1h
3
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

4
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

5
DTM

Button explains race against "very different" DTM cars

Latest videos

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil 05:41
Formula 1
1h

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Latest news

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?
F1

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"
F1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula
F1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by 2021 rule talks
F1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by 2021 rule talks

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed
F1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.