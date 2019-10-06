Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 1:27 PM

Five-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he has seen the data from research to make it easier for cars to follow in 2021 and thinks it looks “great”.

Hamilton has been a vocal critic of the process to establish F1’s new rules for 2021 and not held back in raising his concerns, which have included the fear that ideas like reverse-grid qualifying races next season are “an excuse for not doing a good enough job”.

The Mercedes driver and his colleagues have been better represented in the rule-making process in recent months but have still felt left in the dark or ignored over some key issues, so F1 boss Chase Carey and Ross Brawn met with drivers over the Russian Grand Prix weekend to provide them with an update.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt more informed or would still like more inclusion, Hamilton said: “It’s been a huge step for us to be involved, it’s a big step for all the drivers to be united.

“We’re building a new and better relationship with the FIA, and I think they’ve been quite open.

“There are things that we ask about and they are like ‘we can’t change it now’…but there’s no such thing as ‘can’t’ for an engineer.

“There’s lots of things that can be improved but the thing they did show us the other day is that the amount that you lose behind a car today and what their simulations say that we will lose in terms of downforce behind the new car.

“I think it looks great, so I’m working as hard as I can to make sure I can stay around for then and get to drive those newer cars.”

Hamilton reiterated his concern that the cars will be getting slower and heavier, and said that he thinks the 2021 generation will be “two or three seconds off” the lap times at present.

However, he acknowledged the rulemakers were “working really hard at it” and his fellow Russian GP podium finishers Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc are enthused by the steps being taken.

Responding to the same question, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Bottas said: “It’s a good start that we are closer to them and they are actually sharing the ideas with us.

“We have a pretty good understanding when it comes to driving and racing and we’re always happy to give our opinion.

“We have the best understanding what makes us happy and what makes the racing better.

“It means happier fans and so on so it’s nice to be involved and I hope that that continues.”

Ferrari driver Leclerc said he ‘completely agreed’ with the two Mercedes men.

“It’s very important that we are all united for the same goals,” said Leclerc.

“Our ideas are clear, what we want, and it’s important that we are involved because we just feel things that sometimes on the data doesn’t look the same way. It’s a good step.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

