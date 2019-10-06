Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

shares
comments
McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 8:33 AM

McLaren wanted a Mercedes Formula 1 engine supply so it could give itself “nowhere to hide” as it bids to establish itself as a leading team again.

During the Russian Grand Prix weekend, McLaren and Mercedes announced they would reunite in 2021, once McLaren’s current Renault engine deal ends.

It will mark the end of six seasons of F1 without Mercedes power for McLaren, a period in which it slipped to the back of the field while the works Mercedes team has won every drivers’ and constructors’ title available.

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl, who led the move to return to Mercedes, explained: “My task is to be in charge of the F1 team and to put together, as quickly as possible, all the elements I think are required to be successful in the future.

“This includes organisational things, infrastructure like [the new] wind tunnel, and selecting the power unit supplier is an important milestone as well.

“Mercedes being clearly the benchmark in this hybrid era, in terms of powertrain, was one of the main reasons we wanted to make this decision.

“Mercedes as a team, with this power unit, is clearly the benchmark in F1 nowadays.

“The best thing is to have the same powertrain as the best team in the paddock at the moment. Then there’s nowhere to hide for us.”

More McLaren-Mercedes news:

When McLaren was preparing to split from Mercedes after the 2014 season, then-boss Ron Dennis said F1’s V6 turbo-hybrid engine era was too complex for a customer team to beat a manufacturer.

However, Seidl has “absolutely no worries” McLaren will not “get the same treatment” as Mercedes’ works team.

He is also confident that picking an engine manufacturer 18 months in advance is not a risk because the 2021 rules will feature no changes on the engine side.

“With the regulations staying the same on the power unit side there is convergence between the manufacturers,” said Seidl.

“We see already they are all quite close together, which is good for us as an independent team, not having our own engine.

“But I think with everything Mercedes has shown in the last five or six years, in terms of commitment, in terms of quality, reliability, we are convinced it’s definitely the right way to go for us from 2021 onwards.”

Since joining McLaren as team principal in May, Seidl has actioned two major decisions: a new wind tunnel and the Mercedes deal.

McLaren’s F1 CEO Zak Brown made it clear Seidl was the person who drove the Mercedes decision, and Seidl said: “A decision like that is something where you have a lot of discussions and communication with all the parties involved.

“I have a lot of discussions day by day with Zak about how we want to approach the future, but in the end it was quite a straightforward decision.

“I’m happy I have this support from Zak, from the shareholders, in terms of putting my vision in place.”

Next article
Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

Previous article

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

Next article

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
12:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
16:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
14:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
17:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
16:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

1h
3
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

4
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

5
DTM

Button explains race against "very different" DTM cars

Latest videos

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil 05:41
Formula 1
1h

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Latest news

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?
F1

Aeroscreen: IndyCar progressing a more desirable solution?

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"
F1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula
F1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by 2021 rule talks
F1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by 2021 rule talks

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed
F1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.