IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at IMS

shares
comments
IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at IMS
By:
Oct 2, 2019, 5:33 PM

Will Power and Scott Dixon have started testing the Red Bull Advanced Technologies-developed Aeroscreen at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda with aeroscreen
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet with aeroscreen
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda with aeroscreen
Will Power, Team Penske, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda with aeroscreen

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and Team Penske-Chevrolet hit the legendary 2.5-mile oval this morning, with the plan being to have the drivers run in high-speed formation to check reflections, visibility, distortion from the Aeroscreen and the titanium framework.

This frame attaches to the chassis centerline on the AFP device which became compulsory at last year’s IndyCar Grand Prix at IMS road course, and at the base of the rollhoop.

The RBAT design uses a polycarbonate laminated screen with an anti-reflective coating on the interior, an anti-fogging integral heating element and tear-offs, while the frame is built by Pankl, an Austrian company that supplies racing and aerospace industries. Another feature will be a cockpit-cooling duct designed and built by Dallara.

As Motorsport.com revealed last month, next Monday at Barber Motorsports Park, Simon Pagenaud and Ryan Hunter-Reay will conduct the roadcourse test, while on October 15 Dixon and Josef Newgarden will check out the device on a short oval – Richmond Raceway, which returns to the IndyCar schedule in 2020.

IndyCar has also now announced the fourth test, at its traditional street-course simulation venue, the Sebring Raceway short course, on November 5.

 

 

Next article
Promoted: Schmidt on Arrow SPM’s progress in 2019

Previous article

Promoted: Schmidt on Arrow SPM’s progress in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Scott Dixon , Will Power
Teams Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
19:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
23:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
19:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
22:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
21:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title

2
Formula 1

Williams plans front wing 'experiment' in Suzuka

22m
3
Formula 1

Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark

4
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

5
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Latest news

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at IMS
Indy

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at IMS

Promoted: Schmidt on Arrow SPM’s progress in 2019
Indy

Promoted: Schmidt on Arrow SPM’s progress in 2019

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval
Indy

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval

IndyCar on Jimmie Johnson’s bucket list, but Indy 500 unlikely
Indy

IndyCar on Jimmie Johnson’s bucket list, but Indy 500 unlikely

John Della Penna – a tribute by Jimmy Vasser
Indy

John Della Penna – a tribute by Jimmy Vasser

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.