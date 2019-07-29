Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Motorsport Blog
Topic

Motorsport Blog

Main Innovation Strategy
Previous Next
Formula 1 / News

Debate: Who was your standout performer in Hockenheim?

shares
comments
Debate: Who was your standout performer in Hockenheim?
By:
Jul 29, 2019, 5:56 PM

In one of the craziest races in modern Formula 1 history, every driver came away with a tale of triumph or 'what could've been', but which driver do you think shone in Germany?

In the ultimate claim to keep the Hockenheimring on the Formula 1 calendar, the 2019 German Grand Prix was certainly a thriller, with several plot twists which resulted in one of the least-expected podiums for some time.

Despite there eventually being winners and losers from the race, many of the drivers probably had a period of the event where they thought things weren't going to go their way.

Eventual race winner Max Verstappen had been held off by the Mercedes drivers in the early stages of the race, but he was the only one from the top three who managed to see the chequered flag, despite having his own nervy mid-race spin.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel had a great opening segment of the Grand Prix, but had to bide his time and wait until the closing stages to really mount a challenge for the podium places and complete an unlikely comeback drive from 20th on the grid.

Daniil Kvyat's sensational return to the rostrum seemed completely implausible until the final fifteen laps of the race. Up until that point, the Russian had been running in the points, but team-mate Alex Albon had been the lead Toro Rosso for much of the race.

Lance Stroll had an even more anonymous race than that until he and Racing Point took an almighty gamble and became the first to pit for slick tyres for the final time, leaping up into podium contention.

Fifth-placed Carlos Sainz almost ended up retiring altogether after a near-miss with the barrier earlier on in the race, whilst their were highs and lows for both Alfa Romeo and Haas drivers.

In all the chaos, who do you think was the standout driver of the 2019 German Grand Prix? Have a listen to the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast, where Stuart Codling and Edd Straw dissect all the events of the last race, and leave your thoughts in the comments section below:

 
 
Next article
Leclerc: I put everything in the bin with crash

Previous article

Leclerc: I put everything in the bin with crash

Next article

Prost takes non-executive director role with Renault F1 team

Prost takes non-executive director role with Renault F1 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
12:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.