Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

By:
, News Editor

Honda has revealed the 2021-spec Honda CBR1000RR-R with which it will fight for World Superbike championship honours this year.

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

The Japanese marque showed off the revised machine during a virtual launch event on Tuesday ahead of this week's two-day official test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam go into a second year as teammates at Honda, while the team's ex-rider Leon Camier has taken over the team manager role for the 2021 campaign.

Read Also:

Honda re-entered WSBK as a factory entrant in 2019 following a 17-year absence, but the 2020 season marked the first with its effort under the full control of HRC.

The all-new Honda CBR1000RR-R however had a troubled debut season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, scoring just one podium all year with Bautista in the fourth round of the season at Aragon.

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati convert Bautista and Haslam, who made the move from Kawasaki, ended the year tied on points, finishing ninth and 10th in the championship, while Honda was a distant fourth in the manufacturers' race.

Honda becomes the second manufacturer to official reveal its WSBK challenger in 2021 livery after Ducati, while defending champion Kawasaki will become the third later on Tuesday.

Mercado replaces Takahashi at MIE

Honda satellite team MIE Racing has announced it will continue to field a single CBR1000RR-R in support of the factory outfit, but with a new rider in the form of WSBK veteran Leandro Mercado.

Argentinian rider Mercado makes the move from the Motocorsa Ducati team to fill the seat that was occupied in 2020 by Japanese rider Takumi Takahashi.

Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing

Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m very glad to announce that I’m joining the MIE Racing Honda Team for the upcoming WorldSBK season," said Mercado. "It’s a new challenge for me and I will give it my all to achieve our goals.

"For the first time in my career, I will ride a Honda, an iconic brand. I’m looking forward to riding the CBR1000RR-R at the Barcelona official tests and to start working with the team. I want to say thank you to MIE Racing for putting its trust in me and to everyone that has helped make it happen."

Suzuka 8 Hour winner and All-Japan Superbike champion Takahashi struggled to make an impression last year in his first full WSBK campaign, not finishing higher than 14th.

This year Takahashi will race in British Superbike for Honda alongside compatriot Ryo Mizuno, who represented the brand in JSB last year and finished fourth in the standings, and Glenn Irwin.

The WSBK grid will maintain Japanese representation this year with the arrival of JSB champion and one-time MotoGP starter Kohta Nozane at the GRT Yamaha squad.

shares
comments
Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Previous article

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Haslam , Alvaro Bautista
Teams Honda World Superbike Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

14min
2
Formula 1

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

37min
3
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

22h
4
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

13h
5
MotoGP

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

17h
Latest news
Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger
WSBK

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

7m
Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
WSBK

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Mar 23, 2021
Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury
WSBK

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

Mar 21, 2021
Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
WSBK

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Mar 18, 2021
Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid
WSBK

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Hirakawa wary of threat from sister TOM'S Toyota Fuji March Testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa wary of threat from sister TOM'S Toyota

Fuoco gets WEC drive with Cetilar Ferrari squad
WEC / Breaking news

Fuoco gets WEC drive with Cetilar Ferrari squad

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Leon Haslam
Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status
World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam suggests Honda future hinges on WSBK status

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista Phillip Island
World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

More from
Honda World Superbike Team
Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager
World Superbike / Breaking news

Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests
World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium Aragon
World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium

Trending Today

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

Latest news

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.