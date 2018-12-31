Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Superbike / Interview

Fogarty urges WSBK to "bin" custom electronics

shares
comments
Fogarty urges WSBK to
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky
Dec 31, 2018, 10:54 AM

The World Superbike championship needs to "bin" custom electronics to improve the racing, according to four-time series champion Carl Fogarty.

WSBK has faced a decline in popularity in recent seasons amid domination by Kawasaki and Jonathan Rea, who have proven unstoppable since joining forces in 2015.

Rea broke Fogarty's all-time win record earlier this year on his way to a fourth successive WSBK title, beating second-place rider Chaz Davies by a crushing margin of nearly 200 points.

Speaking at the Dainese Store in London, Fogarty said he feels the electronics are now playing too large a part in determining the competitive order - and that WSBK needs to follow in the footsteps of MotoGP and British Superbikes in introducing a spec ECU.

"Take all the electronics and put them in the big bin," Fogarty told Motorsport.com. "You should have to ride with your wrist control like in BSB and like I had to. Now it is all [decided by] electronics.

"I know we can never go back and once something is invented you can not uninvent it. But electronics make it so boring. The best electronics win the race. This is crazy.

"In my day when the tyres have been destroyed you had to change your style and use the gearbox more, try to get the bike more upright, short-shift the gears. And I could do this very well.

"Troy Corser was as fast as me but when the tyres went off he struggled. I could ride around the problem much easier."

Read more from Fogarty:

Carl Fogarty

Carl Fogarty

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Rea's perceived lack of "charisma" has been cited as one reason why public interest in WSBK has dipped, but Fogarty believes it's unfair to pin the issue on the Ulsterman as he feels none of the top riders speak their minds.

He also says that the recent pre-eminence of British riders has not been conducive to producing compelling rivalries like the ones that existed in the championship's heyday.

Fogarty said: "I think all of the guys now are not allowed to be personalities. They can't say what they want like I did, like Scott Russell did, like John Kocinski did, like Colin Edwards did. The sponsors like all the nice things like [Valentino] Rossi does.

"From a British point of view a British rider wins nearly every race. If [Rea] does not win, another British rider wins. There are usually three British riders in the top three. 

"We want to see a British guy racing against an American guy or an Australian guy and they don't like each other, like in my day.

"Now it's all too nice and too safe, too boring and too predictable."

Podium: race winner Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing, second place Tom Sykes, Kawasaki Racing, third place Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha

Podium: race winner Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing, second place Tom Sykes, Kawasaki Racing, third place Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Rea didn't make most of MotoGP chance - Fogarty

Previous article

Rea didn't make most of MotoGP chance - Fogarty

Next article

Carrasco partners Kawasaki WSBK team for SSP300 title defence

Carrasco partners Kawasaki WSBK team for SSP300 title defence
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Carl Fogarty
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

News in depth
World Superbike reveals 18-rider 2019 entry list
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals 18-rider 2019 entry list

Herrera steps up to World Supersport in 2019
Supersport

Herrera steps up to World Supersport in 2019

Carrasco partners Kawasaki WSBK team for SSP300 title defence
World Superbike

Carrasco partners Kawasaki WSBK team for SSP300 title defence

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.