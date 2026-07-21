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NASCAR Truck North Wilkesboro

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Truck return with TRICON at IRP

Burton will pilot the No. 5 Toyota this weekend, making his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start in four years

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Harrison Burton, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TRICON Garage announced that Harrison Burton (son of Jeff Burton) will pilot the team's No. 5 truck this weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Burton currently competes full-time in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with Sam Hunt Racing. A winner in both Cup and O'Reilly, Burton hasn't run a Truck race in four years.

He has 40 previous Truck starts with 11 top fives and 18 top tens. Burton has never won at the Truck level, but he has six third-place finishes and a pole.

 

TRICON has used a variety of drivers in its No. 5 truck this year, including Corey Heim, Graham Doyle, Adam Andretti, Spencer Davis, William Sawalich, Chase Briscoe.

This is a bit of a homecoming for Burton, as he began his NASCAR career in the Truck Series, and was full-time there in 2019. After a four-win season in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series the following year, he moved up to Cup with the Wood Brothers. He earned a Cup win in the summer Daytona race during the 2024 season.

This weekend at IRP, Burton will be teammates with Kaden Honeycutt, Tanner Gray, Gio Ruggiero, as well as Gavan Boschele who will be making his Truck Series debut.

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