Carrasco partners Kawasaki WSBK team for SSP300 title defence

Barcelona-based Provec runs the ultra-successful Kawasaki factory team in World Superbikes, and has helped the Japanese firm to four manufacturers' titles in the past four years – during which its lead rider Jonathan Rea has likewise gone unbeaten.

The 21-year-old Carrasco, a former Moto3 regular, joined the Supersport 300 class in 2017 and won a race in her debut year, before clinching the title in a tense season finale in her sophomore campaign.

Team manager Guim Roda said: “Last year’s result was spectacular, and after the tenacity and determination of Ana, we were left with no choice but to set up a project tailored for Ana to help her become a world reference and an example for all women who follow the 'yes, I can'.

“We find ourselves morally obligated to set up this project, and there’s a very high responsibility weighing down on us to repeat last year’s results.

“We are going to build up a team of people around Ana that will help us achieve the objective”

Carrasco evaluated a jump to World Supersport, but said she would “probably wait a year” as she ultimately pursued a return to SSP300 instead.

The Spaniard, who will continue aboard a Kawasaki Ninja 400, has paid tribute to the DS Junior Team outfit that helped her to the title in 2018, and added: “In spite of all the public relations activities of these last months after becoming world champion, my priority has always been to find the best technical resources in order to face the 2019 season.

“I’ll be wearing the #1 and that means that the pressure will be extremely high, we’ll see if we are capable of being at the highest level again.”