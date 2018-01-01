Neuville "would love" same support M-Sport drivers gave Ogier

M-Sport Ford shuffled first Elfyn Evans then Teemu Suninen to move Ogier up the order to fifth place, four ahead of Neuville.

Hyundai couldn’t offer the same support, as Andreas Mikkelsen rolled out of contention on the opening day, while Hayden Paddon was too fast to be of any real benefit.

The Kiwi was fourth at the finish, and dropping him behind Neuville would have offered Ogier a bonus as well as the Belgian.

Ogier narrowed Neuville’s lead by six points – a total contained by Neuville’s faster time on the Power Stage. He was fourth-fastest, while Ogier missed fifth and an extra point by 0.012s.

“I would love to have that help,” the Belgian told Motorsport.com. “At least Craig [Breen] helped me in the Power Stage by getting between me and Ogier.

"It’s satisfying after the battle and considering the help he got. We limited the damage and we take 21 points to Germany.

“M-Sport played their strategy. If they did not do this then he would be seventh and I would be ninth. This is part of the rally, it’s completely OK to do that and we would do exactly the same.

"The result we got here, it’s not good – but it’s not so bad either.”