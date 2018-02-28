Global
Kubica set for second Manor LMP1 test

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero, Journalist
28/02/2018 11:40

Robert Kubica is set to test the Manor LMP1 car for a second time next month after his first test in the Ginetta was cut short.

The Williams Formula 1 reserve driver had his first taste of the Mecachrome-powered Ginetta G60-LT-P1 at Aragon earlier this month, where he shared duties with Oliver Rowland. 

However, Kubica only completed two laps before his time in the car was cut short by engine trouble, and he did not run again.

It’s understood a second test has now been scheduled at Aragon for the week after the conclusion of Barcelona F1 testing on March 9 as he continues to weigh up a full FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with the British team.

Speaking at Barcelona during F1 pre-season testing, Kubica wouldn’t be drawn on whether he would race for Manor in the WEC this season.

“Honestly I didn’t have time to think about it,” said the Pole. “I’m quite busy here and it’s quite a lot of work I’m doing.

“So I will have to review, the schedule is very busy so if I have to add some racing into it will mean from the middle of February until after Le Mans [in June] I will have less than 10 days at home.

“I have to make sure I can do things properly in here [with Williams] and in racing. I don’t want to do many things and it will become a bit messy.”

Rowland and Charlie Robertson are the only two drivers so far confirmed for Manor’s two-car LMP1 effort for the 2018/19 WEC superseason, with four seats still to be filled.

