Ginetta drops out of Shanghai WEC round as well

The CEFC TRSM Racing Ginetta G60-LT-P1 is not listed on the WEC entry published for the Chinese round of the championship on November 18. No explanation for the continued absence of the car has so far been forthcoming.

The Ginetta has yet to race with the AER engine that replaced the Mecachrome unit with which the car competed at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June and also took part in practice for the 2018/19 superseason opener at Spa in May.

The latest absence follows funding issues with TRSM's primary sponsor, CEFC China Energy, and the withdrawal from the programme of the Manor team, which ran the cars at Spa and Le Mans.

The LMP1 entry remains at eight cars in the absence of the TRSM Ginetta team, which was always scheduled to trim its entry from two to one cars after the initial European leg of the season.

Renger van der Zande returns to the wheel of DragonSpeed's BR1 after missing this month's Fuji round because he was competing with the Wayne Taylor Racing team at the Petit Le Mans IMSA round.

Australian James Allen retains his place in the line-up in place of team backer Henrik Hedman, having raced with team regular Ben Hanley as a pair in Japan, while only Oliver Webb and Tom Dillmann are listed on the entry for ByKolles.

Corvette confirms line-up for Shanghai

The solo factory Chevrolet Corvette C7.R that is joining the 11-strong GTE Pro field in Shanghai (pictured below) will be driven by Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner.

Tom Blomqvist will again race alongside Antonio Felix da Costa at the MTEK BMW squad as da Costa's regular partner Augusto Farfus will be on duty for BMW with the Schnitzer team in the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

Enzo Guibbert joins Larbre Competition's LMP2 squad in Shanghai alongside team regulars Erwin Creed and Romano Ricci, taking the seat filled by Keiko Ihara in Japan.