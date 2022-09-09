Tickets Subscribe
Fuji WEC: Toyota fastest in FP1 as Alpine struggles
WEC / Fuji Practice report

Fuji WEC: Toyota stays on top in second practice

Toyota maintained its position at the head of the leaderboard in second practice for this weekend's Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Fuji WEC: Toyota stays on top in second practice
Listen to this article

The Japanese marque once again locked out the top two places in an incident-free 90-minute session on Friday afternoon, with Kamui Kobayashi setting the fastest time aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Kobayashi set what proved to be the benchmark time of 1m29.948s at the start of the session, going more than a second quicker than Sebastien Buemi had managed in the sister #8 Toyota in the morning.

Brendon Hartley was 0.225s off the pace of Kobayashi in the #8 machine, which is Toyota's better-placed car in the drivers' standings.

The quicker of Peugeot's two new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars, the #94 car, was third-fastest in the hands of Loic Duval.

His best time of 1m31.194s was three tenths quicker than either Peugeot had managed in FP1, but left the French marque 1.246s away from the top spot.

The points-leading Alpine A480 grandfathered LMP1 car was fourth-fastest in the hands of Nicolas Lapierre, 1.414s off the pace, followed by the #93 Peugeot in which Jean-Eric Vergne set the best time.

JOTA's pair of Oreca 07s topped the LMP2 division, with Antonio Felix da Costa's early effort of 1m32.351s putting the #38 car at the head of the order.

The sister #28 car of Ed Jones was just 0.142s back in second, followed by the best of the United Autosports Orecas, the #22 car, in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque.

Nicklas Nielsen put the Pro/Am AF Corse Oreca fourth-fastest ahead of the WRT Oreca of Robin Frijns in fifth.

Ferrari maintained the advantage in GTE Pro as the #51 488 GTE Evo once again topped the class.

Alessandro Pier Guidi's best time of 1m37.682s put him 0.164s up on the best of the Porsche 911 RSR-19s, the #91 car in which Gianmaria Bruni set the best time in the final few minutes of the session.

The #92 Porsche was third-fastest with Kevin Estre at the wheel, followed by the #52 Ferrari of Miguel Molina and the solo Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner, who ended up 0.769s off the pace.

Iron Dames Ferrari driver Michelle Gatting was fastest in GTE Am on a 1m39.170s, which was 0.015s faster than both the sister Iron Lynx Ferrari of ex-Formula 1 racer Giancarlo Fisichella and the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE of Marco Sorensen, which set identical times.

Practice for the 6 Hours of Fuji continues on Saturday morning at 10.20am local time (GMT +9) ahead of qualifying at 2.40pm.

Fuji WEC - Second practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'29.948  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'30.173 0.225
3 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
United Kingdom James Rossiter 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'31.194 1.246
4 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'31.362 1.414
5 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'31.539 1.591
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.351 2.403
7 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.493 2.545
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.510 2.562
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.642 2.694
10 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.788 2.840
11 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.906 2.958
12 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.978 3.030
13 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.054 3.106
14 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.069 3.121
15 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.419 3.471
16 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.773 3.825
17 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.854 3.906
18 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'35.512 5.564
19 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'37.682 7.734
20 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'37.846 7.898
21 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'37.892 7.944
22 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.019 8.071
23 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'38.451 8.503
24 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.170 9.222
25 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.185 9.237
26 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'39.185 9.237
27 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.267 9.319
28 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.335 9.387
29 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.346 9.398
30 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.408 9.460
31 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'39.451 9.503
32 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.572 9.624
33 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'39.625 9.677
34 56 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.748 9.800
35 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.832 9.884
36 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.917 9.969
View full results
Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
