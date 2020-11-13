WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain II / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops second practice by over a second

shares
comments
Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops second practice by over a second
By:

Jose Maria Lopez took the top spot for Toyota in second practice for Saturday's final round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain.

The Argentinian posted a 1m42.857s lap to outpace teammate Kazuki Nakajima's 1m44.004s in the sister Toyota TS050 Hybrid.

The gap of just over a second was more than double the 0.54s performance advantage held by the #7 car Lopez shares with Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway under the success handicap system.

The two Toyotas put in their quick laps right at the start of the 90-minute Friday morning session: Lopez recorded his time on his first flying lap and Nakajima on his fourth.

Racing Team Nederland headed the LMP2 times in the second of the trio of free practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Friday evening.

Nyck de Vries recorded a 1m49.601s right at the start of the session in the team's TDS Racing-run Oreca-Gibson 07 to end up more than a second and a half quicker than the Signatech Alpine Oreca.

A 1m50.302s from Pierre Ragues put Signatech Alpine a tenth ahead of United Autosports driver Phil Hanson's 1m50.407s.

Will Stevens took fourth in class with a 1m50.854s aboard the JOTA Sport-run Jackie Chan DC racing Oreca.

Ferrari jumped to the front of the GTE Pro order after bringing up the rear in the first period of free practice on Thursday.

Miguel Molina topped the class times with a 1m57.193s in the #71 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, which put him just over two tenths up on Porsche driver Gianmaria Bruni on a 1m57.442s.

The second Ferrari was a further four tenths back in Daniel Serra's hands with a 1m57.801s.

Aston Martin, which was quickest in class on Thursday, took fourth with a 1m57.900s from COVID-stricken Alex Lynn's stand-in Richard Westbrook in the best of its Vantage GTEs.

The second Porsche 911 RSR took fifth in Kevin Estre's hands ahead of Nicki Thiim's #95 Aston.

GTE Am was led by the Dempsey Proton Porsche in which series debutante Jaxon Evans posted a 1m57.773s.

The fastest of the Project 1 Porsche 911 RSRs was second with a 1m58.889s from Jeroen Bleekemolen.

FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 40 1'42.857  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 34 1'44.004 1.147
3 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 38 1'48.601 5.744
4 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 41 1'50.302 7.445
5 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 30 1'50.407 7.550
6 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 41 1'50.854 7.997
7 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 41 1'51.153 8.296
8 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 31 1'51.688 8.831
9 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 34 1'57.193 14.336
10 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 35 1'57.422 14.565
11 88 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Jaxon Evans
Marco Holzer		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 40 1'57.773 14.916
12 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 36 1'57.801 14.944
13 57 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 37 1'57.889 15.032
14 97 United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 40 1'57.900 15.043
15 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 36 1'58.030 15.173
16 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Germany Jörg Bergmeister 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 36 1'58.205 15.348
17 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 35 1'58.475 15.618
18 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 37 1'59.070 16.213
19 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
Japan Kei Cozzolino
United Kingdom Colin Noble Jr. 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 38 1'59.095 16.238
20 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Norway Dennis Olsen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 32 1'59.408 16.551
21 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 40 1'59.504 16.647
22 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Belgium Alessio Picariello
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 31 1'59.689 16.832
23 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 38 1'59.696 16.839
24 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 35 2'00.418 17.561
View full results

Related video

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain II
Sub-event FP2
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed

Russell set for back-of-grid start after engine penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell set for back-of-grid start after engine penalty

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops second practice by over a second
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops second practice by over a second

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

12min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

18h
3
Formula 1

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

2h
4
Formula 1

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

17h
5
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments

14h

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops second practice by over a second
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops second practice by over a second

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line
WEC

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota
WEC

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test
WEC

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test

Latest videos

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard 04:15
WEC
Oct 31, 2020

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer 01:00
WEC
Oct 20, 2020

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico 01:16
WEC
Oct 7, 2020

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard 00:44
WEC
Sep 29, 2020

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.