WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Q1 in
02 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain II / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

shares
comments
Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
By:

The two Toyotas were separated by one tenth in final practice for the last round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain on Saturday. 

Brendon Hartley topped the times aboard the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid in the opening minutes of the 60-minute session with a 1m43.557s. 

The #7 entry with Mike Conway at the wheel was held in the pits for five minutes for a yellow-flag infringement in FP2 and then posted 1m43.659s, just 0.102s slower than the sister car. 

It was the second time in the three session of practice that the #8 Toyota had set the pace, despite carrying a 0.54s performance penalty under the LMP1 success handicap system. 

Kazuki Nakajima had a brief spin in the #8 Toyota during the session. 

Jackie Chan DC Racing led the way in LMP2 courtesy of a 1m48.598s from Will Stevens in the team's Oreca-Gibson 07.

That put the JOTA-run entry a couple of tenths up on the United Autosports Oreca in which Phil Hanson got down to a 1m48.810s. 

The Signatech Alpine Oreca took third in the class times with Thomas Laurent, who posted a 1m49.134s. 

Antonio Felix da Costa ended up fourth in the Oreca run under the JOTA Sport banner with a 1m49.767s 

Porsche led the way in GTE Pro for the first time of the Bahrain meeting. 

Michael Christensen ended up fastest in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs with a 1m56.790s laps set early in the session. 

That put the Dane nearly a second up on the second-placed Aston Martin Vantage GTE in which Nicki Thiim managed 1m57.709s

James Calado was third fastest for Ferrari to make it three manufacturers in the top three. 

The Brit set a 1m57.964s in the best of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos. 

A 1m58.321s put Maxime Martin fourth in the second Aston. 

The GTE Am division was led by the Aston Martin Racing entry in which Ross Gunn posted a 1m57.947s.

Nicklas Nielsen was second in class in the #83 AF-run Ferrari. 

Qualifying for the eighth round of the 2019/20 WEC campaign begins at 6:00pm local time. 

FP3 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 32 1'43.557  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 27 1'43.659 0.102
3 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 1'48.598 5.041
4 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 24 1'48.810 5.253
5 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 24 1'49.134 5.577
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 25 1'49.767 6.210
7 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 29 1'51.208 7.651
8 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 27 1'51.336 7.779
9 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 22 1'56.790 13.233
10 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 22 1'57.709 14.152
11 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 25 1'57.947 14.390
12 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 26 1'57.964 14.407
13 97 United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 23 1'58.321 14.764
14 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 26 1'58.510 14.953
15 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 27 1'58.514 14.957
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 27 1'58.552 14.995
17 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Norway Dennis Olsen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 23 1'59.012 15.455
18 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Belgium Alessio Picariello
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 24 1'59.027 15.470
19 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Germany Jörg Bergmeister 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 26 1'59.054 15.497
20 57 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 22 1'59.208 15.651
21 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 26 1'59.808 16.251
22 88 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Jaxon Evans
Marco Holzer		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 28 1'59.934 16.377
23 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
Japan Kei Cozzolino
United Kingdom Colin Noble Jr. 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 27 2'00.047 16.490
24 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 27 2'00.195 16.638
View full results

Related video

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second

Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain II
Sub-event FP3
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Pirelli investigating Hamilton's rear tyre vibration issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli investigating Hamilton's rear tyre vibration issue

2030 F1 wind tunnel ban raises safety issues, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

2030 F1 wind tunnel ban raises safety issues, says Wolff

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

Renault expands on value of Alonso test programme in 2018 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault expands on value of Alonso test programme in 2018 car

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

21h
3
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

3h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli investigating Hamilton's rear tyre vibration issue

32min
5
Formula 1

2030 F1 wind tunnel ban raises safety issues, says Wolff

1h

Latest news

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Lopez tops FP2 by over a second

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line
WEC

Toyota promises "fair fight" with WEC title on the line

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota
WEC

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota

Latest videos

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard 04:15
WEC
Oct 31, 2020

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer 01:00
WEC
Oct 20, 2020

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico 01:16
WEC
Oct 7, 2020

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard 00:44
WEC
Sep 29, 2020

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.