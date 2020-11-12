WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
FP2 in
11 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
WEC / Bahrain / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice

Bahrain WEC: Buemi leads Conway in first practice
By:

The #8 Toyota topped the times in first practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, despite carrying a half-second performance handicap.

Sebastien Buemi posted a 1m43.457s immediately after a red flag right at the start of the 90-minute session.

His lap eclipsed the 1m43.949s set by Mike Conway in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid shortly before FP1 was briefly stopped.

The 0.54s penalty carried by the #8 car reflects the slender championship lead for Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley going into Saturday's eight-hour race.

The LMP2 order was topped by Giedo van der Garde in the Racing Team Nederland Oreca-Gibson 07.

His time of 1m47.955s put him nearly two tenths up on the Signatech Alpine Oreca in which Andre Negrao recorded a 1m48.126s.

Third fastest was the JOTA Sport Oreca on 1m48.303s.

The time from Antonio Felix da Costa set at the of the session improved on teammate Anthony Davidson's earlier best for the car by two hundredths.

The United Autosports squad that sealed the class championship with victory at Le Mans was fourth fastest with Paul di Resta.

Aston Martin went to the top of the timesheets in GTE Pro in the closing minutes of the session.

Maxime Martin recorded a 1m56.560s in the #97 Aston Martin Vantage GTE he is sharing with Ricard Westbrook after Alex Lynn was ruled out of the Bahrain event following a positive COVID-19 test.

Porsche's Ricard Lietz, who set a 1m57.177s at the start of the 90 minutes, was pushed down to second by Martin's improvement.

The second of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs took third in the times with a 1m57.218s from Michael Christensen.

Nicki Thiiim ended fourth in the second of the Aston Martins on 1m57.508s.

The best of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos was more than two seconds off the pace on a 1m58.571s from James Calado.

The GTE Am class was led by Ross Gunn in the factory-run #98 Vantage.

His 1m57.666s set at the beginning of the session was almost equaled by Ben Barker's 1m57.688s in the Gulf Racing UK Porsche late in the session.

Free practice resumes with the second of the three sessions at 9:00am local time on Friday, with qualifying beginning at 6:00pm.

FP1 results:

cla # drivers car class laps time gap
1 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
JPN Kazuki Nakajima
NZL Brendon Hartley		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 36 1'43.457  
2 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 37 1'43.949 0.492
3 29 HOL Frits van Eerd
HOL Giedo van der Garde
HOL Nyck de Vries		 Oreca 07 LMP2 40 1'47.955 4.498
4 36 FRA Thomas Laurent
BRA André Negrão
FRA Pierre Ragues		 Alpine A470 LMP2 30 1'48.126 4.669
5 38 MEX Roberto Gonzalez
POR Antonio Felix da Costa
GBR Anthony Davidson		 Oreca 07 LMP2 34 1'48.303 4.846
6 22 GBR Philip Hanson
POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Paul di Resta		 Oreca 07 LMP2 33 1'48.471 5.014
7 37 CHN Ho-Pin Tung
FRA Gabriel Aubry
GBR Will Stevens		 Oreca 07 LMP2 35 1'48.776 5.319
8 47 ITA Roberto Lacorte
ITA Andrea Belicchi
ITA Giorgio Sernagiotto		 Dallara P217 LMP2 16 1'53.817 10.360
9 97 GBR Richard Westbrook
BEL Maxime Martin		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 38 1'56.560 13.103
10 91 ITA Gianmaria Bruni
AUT Richard Lietz		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 34 1'57.177 13.720
11 92 DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Kevin Estre		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 10 1'57.218 13.761
12 95 DEN Marco Sørensen
DEN Nicki Thiim		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 39 1'57.508 14.051
13 98 CAN Paul Dalla Lana
GBR Richard Westbrook
GBR Ross Gunn		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 36 1'57.666 14.209
14 86 GBR Michael Wainwright
BEL Alessio Picariello
GBR Ben Barker		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 34 1'57.688 14.231
15 57 USA Ben Keating
LUX Dylan Pereira
HOL Jeroen Bleekemolen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 34 1'58.027 14.570
16 51 GBR James Calado
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 34 1'58.571 15.114
17 56 NOR Egidio Perfetti
HOL Larry ten Voorde
GER Jörg Bergmeister		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 27 1'58.657 15.200
18 90 TUR Salih Yoluc
IRL Charlie Eastwood
GBR Jonathan Adam		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 37 1'58.801 15.344
19 71 ITA Davide Rigon
ESP Miguel Molina		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 35 1'58.832 15.375
20 77 GER Christian Ried
ITA Riccardo Pera
NOR Dennis Olsen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 29 1'59.045 15.588
21 83 FRA François Perrodo
FRA Emmanuel Collard
DEN Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 36 1'59.100 15.643
22 54 SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Francesco Castellacci
ITA Giancarlo Fisichella		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 1'59.615 16.158
23 62 GBR Bonamy Grimes
JPN Kei Cozzolino
GBR Colin Noble		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 35 1'59.728 16.271
24 88 UAE Khaled Al Qubaisi
AUS Jaxon Evans
Marco Holzer		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 37 2'00.062 16.605
About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Sub-event FP1
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

