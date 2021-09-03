Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series / Zandvoort Practice report

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

By:

Jamie Chadwick was quickest in W Series practice at Zandvoort, leading from championship rival Alice Powell.

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

The Veloce Racing driver, who leads the drivers standings by seven points, set a 1m35.004s, three-tenths ahead of Racing X’s Powell. 

Abbie Eaton was third-quickest for Ecurie W, with W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti in fourth. 

Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) came fifth, having recovered from last weekend’s huge qualifying crash to start at her home race, while Ayla Agren, who was also hospitalised after the shunt, finished in 11th.  

As the drivers posted their first fast laps, Emma Kimilainen went fastest by almost two seconds, with a 1m36.374s. But she suffered issues with her car and struggled to break through the 1m36 barrier, eventually finishing in seventh.  

Powell became the first driver to break into the 1m35s, with a 1m35.982, while Chadwick was in second by just two thousandths of a second. 

But as has been the case for the whole season so far, the pair continued to trade positions, with Chadwick improving on Powell’s best time to post a 1m35.556s at the halfway point of the 30-minute practice session. 

Marti set an impressive sub-1m36 lap of 1m35.922, with the rookie, who sits in fourth in the drivers standings, maintaining her impressive form since taking her maiden podium in Hungary. 

The yellow flags were waved with less than five minutes to go after Marta Garcia ran wide and off into the gravel at Turn 7, with Alice Powell also catching a wheel in the run off, but keeping the car going. 

The flags stayed out until the end of the session, making it impossible for anyone to beat Chadwick’s impressive time. 

Abbi Pulling, who is making her second start in the Series for Puma, finished in tenth. 

Zandvoort W Series - Practice results:

Cla # Drivers Time Gap
1 55 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 1'35.004  
2 27 United Kingdom Alice Powell 1'35.320 0.316
3 44 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 1'35.890 0.886
4 32 Nerea Martí 1'35.922 0.918
5 95 Netherlands Beitske Visser 1'35.966 0.962
6 54 Japan Miki Koyama 1'36.002 0.998
7 7 Finland Emma Kimilainen 1'36.118 1.114
8 5 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 1'36.184 1.180
9 26 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 1'36.185 1.181
10 49 Abbi Pulling 1'36.232 1.228
11 17 Norway Ayla Agren 1'36.309 1.305
12 22 Belén García 1'36.429 1.425
13 21 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 1'36.443 1.439
14 37 United States Sabre Cook 1'36.706 1.702
15 19 Spain Marta Garcia 1'36.734 1.730
16 11 Italy Vicky Piria 1'36.885 1.881
17 97 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 1'37.086 2.082
18 51 Irina Sidorkova 1'37.634 2.630
View full results
shares
comments
Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Previous article

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Hamilton tops disrupted opening practice

1 h
2
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

53 min
3
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

2 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

18 min
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

1 h
Latest news
Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
WS

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

1 h
Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
WS

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

21 h
Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
Video Inside
WS

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

Aug 28, 2021
Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
WS

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Aug 28, 2021
Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash
Video Inside
WS

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash

Aug 27, 2021
Latest videos
W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race at Spa 00:32
W Series
Aug 29, 2021

W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race at Spa

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash 00:44
W Series
Aug 28, 2021

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend 00:32
W Series
Aug 27, 2021

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice 00:41
W Series
Jul 30, 2021

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

Alice Powell talks W Series 11:51
W Series
Jul 28, 2021

Alice Powell talks W Series

More from
Megan White
Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice Zandvoort
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Budapest Prime
W Series

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

Jamie Chadwick More from
Jamie Chadwick
Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash Spa-Francorchamps
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive Arctic X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime
W Series

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

Trending Today

Dutch GP: Hamilton tops disrupted opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Hamilton tops disrupted opening practice

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019
Why W Series is more than just a last chance Prime

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

The W Series has effectively taken the place of the Formula 3 European Championship, but can it really be considered a junior single-seater series? The new category must now define its identity.

W Series
May 2, 2019
Why radical W Series is a gamble worth taking Prime

Why radical W Series is a gamble worth taking

W Series' critics accuse it of promoting gender segregation in motorsport. But with such a massive disparity to address and decades of male dominance, waiting for change to happen organically isn't good enough.

W Series
Jan 26, 2019

Latest news

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
W Series W Series

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.