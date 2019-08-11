Top events
W Series / Brands Hatch / Qualifying report

Brands Hatch W Series: Chadwick on pole for decider

shares
comments
Brands Hatch W Series: Chadwick on pole for decider
By:
Aug 11, 2019, 10:16 AM

Williams Formula 1 development driver Jamie Chadwick snatched pole for the inaugural W Series season finale at Brands Hatch, while her title rival Beitske Visser qualified fifth. 

Chadwick set a blistering time of 1m22.425s in the final minute of the W Series qualifying session, deposing Alice Powell, who had looked assured of pole until the final moment.

Powell’s late attempt of 1m22.793s looked like the fastest time of the day, before Chadwick’s best time gave the championship leader her third pole of the season, as she heads into Sunday afternoon’s title decider with a 13-point advantage over Visser.

A place on the podium would be enough for Chadwick to win the title, regardless of where Visser, the only other driver in mathematical contention, finishes.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB driver Esmee Hawkey impressed with her best qualifying performance yet in third ahead of practice pacesetter Emma Kimilainen, whose final attempt at pole was thwarted when she ran through the gravel at the entry to Westfield.

Fabienne Wohlwend will line up behind Visser in sixth with Miki Koyama seventh and Sarah Moore eighth after another late improvement. 

Jessica Hawkins was ninth-fastest, with former GP3 racer Vicky Piria completing the top 10 ahead of Norisring race winner Marta Garcia.

Both Hawkins and Piria are in a fight to finish in the top 12 position of the standings, which will determine whether they are guaranteed a return to the W Series grid in 2020.

Reserve drivers Sarah Bovy and Vivien Keszthelyi, who will both take part in the Brands Hatch race, qualified 16th and 17th respectively.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Time Gap
1 55 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 1'22.425  
2 27 United Kingdom Alice Powell 1'22.793 0.368
3 2 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey 1'22.864 0.439
4 7 Finland Emma Kimilainen 1'22.901 0.476
5 95 Netherlands Beitske Visser 1'23.210 0.785
6 5 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 1'23.210 0.785
7 85 Japan Miki Koyama 1'23.326 0.901
8 26 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 1'23.534 1.109
9 21 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 1'23.572 1.147
10 11 Italy Vicky Piria 1'23.607 1.182
11 19 Spain Marta Garcia 1'23.801 1.376
12 37 United States Sabre Cook 1'23.850 1.425
13 3 Poland Gosia Rdest 1'24.218 1.793
14 20 Australia Caitlin Wood 1'24.316 1.891
15 31 South Africa Tasmin Pepper 1'24.338 1.913
16 58 Belgium Sarah Bovy 1'24.570 2.145
17 77 Hungary Vivien Keszthelyi 1'24.775 2.350
18 49 Canada Megan Gilkes 1'24.870 2.445
19 67 United States Shea Holbrook 1'25.202 2.777
20 99 South Africa Naomi Schiff 1'25.351 2.926
View full results
Next article
Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale

Previous article

Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale

Next article

Brands Hatch W Series: Powell wins finale, Chadwick champion

Brands Hatch W Series: Powell wins finale, Chadwick champion
