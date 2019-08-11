Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Four good races doesn't mean "everything is fantastic" in F1

shares
comments
Four good races doesn't mean "everything is fantastic" in F1
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Aug 11, 2019, 10:34 AM

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner has warned Formula 1 chiefs not to think that "everything is fantastic" in the sport despite having enjoyed four entertaining races in a row.

After a dull French Grand Prix dominated by championship leader Lewis Hamilton, F1 put on four action-packed races in Austria, Britain, Germany and Hungary.

Despite the streak of thrilling events, Steiner believes F1 should not get carried away and continue to push for the necessary changes to make sure it puts on good show all season long.

"You need to be cautious that we had good shows and never forget that we don't want to kill it, because we had four good shows," Steiner said.

"We still need to make it better in general, you know, level playing field, because this can be the most exciting sport in the world, in my opinion, so we never have to forget that.

"Not that because we had four good races it's all good now. Somebody is having a billion [dollar] budget, and living in this dream world. We had four good ones, but there is always the risk that we'll have four bad ones. Then we complain. We are too reactive.

"You need to keep I think the bigger picture in mind. Yeah, we had four good ones, thank you, but we want 21 or 22 of those. That's what I would be doing, trying to focus on that one. To have them all good and work towards it."

Read Also:

Steiner insists the sport's main priority needs to be closing up the field, starting with the reduction of costs.

"We need to keep the big picture in place and for me the big picture is the budget cap, which is coming," he added. "The first one, as I always say, will not solve all the problems, but this is a step in the right direction.

"And keep on going with it, let the people race more. You know, I am fully for it, and work on that one. But not that we can now say that because we had four good races everything is fantastic, because it isn't."

Max Verstappen won two of the last four races and fought for victory against Hamilton in Hungary, where the Dutchman had to settle for second.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Verstappen has been the main reason why the last few races have been exciting.

"Thank god for Max Verstappen and Red Bull in F1 at the moment because otherwise it would be a pretty boring show," Horner said.

"It is great, races like [Hungary], even though we didn't come out on top, for F1 that is what fans want to see.

"The last four races have been great races after the borefest of France and hopefully with the tracks coming up there is more exciting racing to come and if the grid does concertina we can have Max racing against Lewis and Ferraris up there as well. It is bright for the future."

Next article
Sainz doubts McLaren will break out of F1 midfield in 2019

Previous article

Sainz doubts McLaren will break out of F1 midfield in 2019

Next article

Debate: Could Kvyat take Gasly's seat?

Debate: Could Kvyat take Gasly's seat?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.