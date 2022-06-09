Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round Next / Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery
Supercars News

Stanaway comeback impresses Bathurst legend Murphy

Greg Murphy says Supercars outcast Richie Stanaway switched straight into "race car driver mode" at yesterday's wildcard test at Winton.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Stanaway comeback impresses Bathurst legend Murphy
Listen to this article

Stanaway walked away from professional motorsport at the end of the 2019 Supercars season after two tough seasons in the Aussie series.

Having arrived to high expectations as a Sandown 500 winner and factory Aston Martin GT driver, Stanaway struggled through the 2018 season with Tickford before being axed by the Ford squad at the end of the year.

He scored a lifeline through Boost Mobile at Garry Rogers Motorsport for the 2019 season however the team as a whole was out of form and a disillusioned Stanaway called time on his racing career after the season-ending Newcastle 500.

However Stanaway has been lured back to Supercars, again thanks to Boost Mobile, to take part in a sensational Bathurst 1000 wildcard alongside Murphy.

The two Kiwis cut their first laps in their Erebus Motorsport-run Holden Commodore at Winton yesterday for the first of three tests.

Great Race legend Murphy said he was highly-impressed by Stanaway's enthusiasm during the Winton running.

"Richie, straight away, is talking like a race car driver," said Murphy. "What he's asking for, what he's looking at, what he's focused on.

"That, for me, was the highlight of the day, seeing his enthusiasm and how he's adapting straight away into race car driver mode. That's awesome, because it's been a long time for him between drinks. I think he's only driven one race car since 2019.

"So for him to feel the way he is, and show the enthusiasm straight out the gate, is exciting for all of us."

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

The Winton test took place a day later than planned due to wet weather on Tuesday.

Even Wednesday's running was weather-affected at times, Murphy taking a harmless trip into the Turn 4 gravel trap in damp conditions at one point.

Still he hailed the test as a success given the focus was on familiarity rather than outright pace.

"I haven't driven around Winton in the dry in a Supercar since 2014," he said. "It has evolved a little bit and the cars have evolved a lot.

"This one was so important to get out of the way. We can walk away and have a mental picture and understanding of the car and what we've got to work on and think about before we get to the next test.

"The expectations were familiarity of the vehicle and the systems and working with the team and the engineer, those bits and pieces. The move to the next test, it's going to set us up pretty well.

"We're comfortable in the car, as in ergonomics and everything are pretty good. We're not too far apart from where we need to be, for both of us."

Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

shares
comments
More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round
Previous article

More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round
Next article

Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery

Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Greg Murphy
Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard revived Bathurst
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard revived

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Erebus takes unique Indigenous Round approach Darwin
Supercars

Erebus takes unique Indigenous Round approach

Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours
Supercars

Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal
Supercars Supercars

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics
Supercars Supercars

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.