Triple Eight reveals striking Darwin livery

The powerhouse team will celebrate the official Indigenous Round by sporting artwork designed by students of the Hunter River Clontarf Academy.

The livery will feature on both T8 Holdens as well as Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney's driving suits.

The link to the Hunter River Clontarf Academy comes via major T8 partner Ampol which has a long-standing partnership with the Clontarf Foundation.

According to the announcement, the Clontarf Foundation operates to improve the education, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men through academies in schools across Australia.

“Ampol has been with us on our journey for more than 10 years and their support has played an important role in the expansion of our programmes to new states and schools," said Clontarf Foundation CEO Gerard Neesham.

"This is another example of a unique and rich opportunity that Ampol can offer our students to engage and to acknowledge and reward their achievements both in and out of the classroom.”

The artists responsible for the artwork joined T8 driver Feeney and managing director Jamie Whincup at today's unveiling of the livery.

“The car looks amazing,” said Feeney. “The students that we met today and helped us reveal the car for the first time are so talented to have created a design like this.

"It was also great to show them around the workshop and hopefully give them an experience that they will never forget.

“It’s obviously my first time at the Darwin Triple Crown competing in the Supercars Championship, but I’m ready to get up there. The crowd is always amazing, the weather is spot on, and I think seeing all of the cars on the grid in their Indigenous liveries is going to look really cool.

"Our cars will definitely look the best, though!”

Whincup added: “We’re truly fortunate to work alongside Ampol and the talented students from the Hunter River Clontarf Academy on this design. It’s also humbling to think that these students were able to travel from Newcastle to Brisbane today and be the first to reveal our livery – the very livery that they created.

“Ampol have been Triple Eight’s most long-standing team partner, and their commitment not only to us, but their community partnerships such as the Clontarf Foundation is remarkable.

“This is also a great initiative by Supercars to announce that the Darwin Triple Crown would be the category’s official Indigenous event, and we’re so thankful that all of our major partners, headed by Ampol, were forthcoming by letting us represent their brands through this unique livery.”

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place on June 17-19.

