BMW open to luring Mostert away from Supercars

The Tickford Racing driver has been involved in BMW's GT programme ever since me made a splash at the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour in a customer-run M6.

He's since made a number of starts in factory BMW M6 GT3s and M8 GTEs around the world, including forming part of the brand's line-up at the 24 Hours of Daytona last month and the Bathurst 12 Hour a week later.

His next appearance for the German manufacturer is set to be the California 8 Hours, with his Supercars commitments making other outings unlikely in 2019.

However Mostert could be more available for BMW in 2020.

His current Tickford deal is up at the end of this season, with DJR Team Penske widely considered the favourite to secure his services.

A wildcard option is that he could shift away from Supercars altogether after this year, moving into BMW's GT programme full-time.

While that plan is complicated by doubts over BMW's World Endurance Championship future, the carmaker's motorsport boss Jens Marquardt says he's been talking to Mostert about his future, and he'd be open to a more permanent deal.

"It depends on Chaz, what he wants to do," said Marquardt when quizzed by Motorsport.com.

"We're definitely talking to him.

"[Before] he went into the car [at Bathurst], he said 'Jens there are two things in racing; you have to do your best job, and you have to enjoy it'.

"So, that's something Chaz has to decide – where does he enjoy himself most? Is it mainly in Australia? Or is it on a bigger scale?

"And then obviously, yeah, I would be absolutely happy to talk to him about plans that we could do together."

In the more likely event that Mostert does stay in Supercars, Marquardt said he'd be keen on retaining the current guest driver relationship.

"The way things have worked out over the last few years is actually pretty good," he said.

"He is one of the superstars down [in Australia], and to have him for a few events out of Australia, and give the world a bit of a taste of Chazzy, is a good thing."

Mostert, meanwhile, played down the chances of being lured overseas for a full-time GT gig.

"It’s tough, but to be honest my heart’s always been here in Australia with the Supercars championship," he said.

"It’s probably one of the best in the world, our fan support here in Australia is very special, and for me I’m just lucky enough to go and do some races here and there for[BMW].

"I’d love to try and get some more races during the GT3 season but that all comes down to Supercars and what they can shuffle around to try and open up a few more opportunities."