Supercars entry tender to wait on 2020 calendar

The series has a pair of licences on offer for the 2020 season, after Triple Eight and Tickford Racing each handed one back at the end of last year.

Despite some interest in the RECs for 2019, including an ambitious play from Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton, Supercars decided to shelve them for a season and run with a 24-car field.

Having confirmed late last year that there would be a tender in 2019, it's now been decided that the process will wait for the summer-based 2020 calendar to be locked down – which means kicking off mid-year at the earliest.

"It hasn't started yet," said Seamer. "We're working backwards from the entry deadline in October.

"There’s a few things that we need to do in terms of planning for next year, around what's happening with the calendar, so that people that are buying a REC, or looking to enter the series, know exactly what series they are entering.

"I think the middle of the year is when we'd like to get out perspectives together, our data together.

"It's quite a bit of work to be done. The calendar needs to be done. So we're looking to do all of our planning for next year earlier, so that it'll lead into the entry deadline a lot more smoothly than what it did last year."

While confident there will be interested in the RECs, Seamer stopped short of predicting they'll be quickly snapped up.

"At the end of the day, as with any motorsport, discussions are one thing, and actions are another," he said.

"We'll do everything that we can to get our work together, get our act together, get the plan together, so that the people who are looking to potentially enter the series have all of the information that they need.

"I can't control what other people are going to do. I can certainly control what we're going to do in terms of putting the information together, and making that decision, whether it's a yes or a no, as easy as possible for them."