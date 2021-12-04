Bathurst 1000: Mostert, van Gisbergen star in final practice

The first half of the hour-long session was largely dedicated to practicing stops with driver and brake rotor changes, with little in the way of representative lap times.

The only team to have a crack at a time was Erebus, Brodie Kostecki leading the way with a 2m04.704s.

That left him a second clear of the field until after the mid-way point of the session, when van Gisbergen slashed the gap with a 2m05.037s.

The Kiwi went quicker again 10 minutes later, finally knocking Kostecki off top spot with a 2m04.425s.

That prompted the start of the Shootout simulations, Mostert setting a heck of a benchmark with a 2m04.187s with five minutes to go.

It was ultimately impossible to run down, although van Gisbergen did go very close, the gap between the two Holden drivers just 0.01s.

"We've tuned it up a little bit from qualifying," said Mostert.

"We're just neatening up a few little errors that we didn't quite get right in qualifying.

"It's been a pretty fantastic car since we rolled out of the gate. It's just a pleasure to drive. The car gives you great feedback, you can feel the tyre under the car."

Nobody else got close to Mostert and van Gisbergen, Kostecki's early time good enough for third at the end of the session despite a number of late improvements.

Anton De Pasquale was left complaining of oversteer on his green tyre runs, the Shell Ford driver left six tenths off the pace in fourth.

Provisional polesitter Will Brown was fifth ahead of Tickford pair Cam Waters and Jack Le Brocq.

Will Davison, Nick Percat and Tim Slade rounded out a Top 10 that was predictably made up of those prepping for the single-lap dash later today.

The pole-deciding Shootout will take place at 5:05pm local time today.

2021 Bathurst 1000 Practice 6 results