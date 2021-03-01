William Byron comes from the back to win at Homestead

NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Race report
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Race report

William Byron comes from the back to win at Homestead

By:

William Byron made it three surprise winners in a row to open the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, taking a dominant victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

shares
comments
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win
Race Start
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang and Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang lead the field

Byron, 23, had to work his way to the front after starting 31st but once he got there, it was difficult to dislodge him.

Byron led a race-high 102 of 267 laps and easily held off Tyler Reddick by 2.8 seconds to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400. Byron led the final 58 laps.

 

The win is just the second of Byron’s Cup career and first coming with crew chief Rudy Fugle, with whom Byron had enjoyed much success in the Truck Series.

“I mean that guy has been huge for my career; he’s the reason I’m here,” Byron said of Fugle. “I’m glad we could get him. He’s just awesome.

“This whole team did a phenomenal job – everybody pit crew, over-the-wall. I’m extremely blessed. I can’t believe it, honestly. It was just a really smooth day. We worked hard over the winter on this track and I just can’t believe it.

“You had to go to the wall at certain times – (Turns) 3 and 4 were really fast up there. I definitely didn’t do it as often as the Xfinity cars did it but I used it when I had to. This car was just awesome.”

Byron becomes just the eighth driver in Cup Series history with multiple wins before turning 24 years old. The others – Kyle Busch (14), Jeff Gordon (seven), Chase Elliott (six), Richard Petty (five), Joey Logano (five), Junior Johnson (four) and Erik Jones (two).

Martin Truex Jr. ended up third, Kyle Larson fourth and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Michael McDowell – who sits fourth in points after three races; Ryan Newman; Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman; and Kyle Busch.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap cars elected to stay on the track, including Byron who remained the leader.

On the restart on Lap 168, Byron was followed by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Larson and Chris Buescher. Truex, the first among those who pit, restarted 17th.

On his new tires, Truex worked his way to fourth two laps following the restart as Byron continued to lead.

With 70 laps to go in the race, Byron held a 1.2-second lead over Truex with Larson third, and Hamlin fourth.

On Lap 200, Aric Almirola went up the track and failed to clear Ryan Blaney with both getting into the wall in Turn 3.

 

All the lead-lap cars pit with Larson the first off pit road followed by Truex, Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Harvick. Hamlin was forced to restart from the rear of the field after speeding on pit road during his stop.

The race returned to green on Lap 208. Hamlin restarted 28th.

Truex quickly grabbed the lead on the restart but Byron began challenging again for the top spot and returned the lead on Lap 210.

With 40 laps remaining in the race, Byron had built a 2.2-second lead over Larson followed by Truex, Kurt Busch and Cole Custer.

On Lap 229, Kurt Busch was forced to pit under green for a vibration, which turned out to be a left-front loose wheel.

With 30 laps to go, some drivers decided to pit under green for tires, including Keselowski and Logano, who both had fallen out of contention for the win after running up front early in the race.

With 15 laps remaining in the race, Byron’s lead had ballooned to 4.6 seconds over Larson. Truex remained in third, Harvick fourth and Reddick moved up to fifth.

Stage 2

Byron went from third to first in a one-lap dash and held off Hamlin to win Stage 2.

 

Truex was third, Kurt Busch fourth and Larson rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars decided to pit with Buescher once again the first off pit road.

When the race returned to green on Lap 88, Buescher was followed by Brad Keselowski, Bowman and Chase Elliott.

On Lap 89, Elliott went to the inside of Buescher and came away with the lead for the first time in the race.

Four laps later, Buescher reclaimed the top spot with Elliott second and Larson in third.

Larson passed Elliott on Lap 99 to take over the second spot as Byron moved into third.

With 50 laps to go in the second stage, Buescher had a 1.7-second lead over Truex as Larson dropped to third.

Some drivers hit pit road on Lap 118 to begin a round of green-flag pit stops for tires and fuel to make it to the end of the stage. Truex briefly took the lead and then made his stop on Lap 122.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 125, Truex led the way followed by Buescher, Byron and Austin Dillon.

With 25 laps to go in the stage, Truex had built up a more than 2-second lead over Buescher, followed by Byron and Kurt Busch.

With 10 laps remaining, Truex’s lead remained steady at 1.8 seconds over Buescher and Byron was third, 4.6-seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 154, Corey LaJoie lost the engine on his No. 7 Chevrolet, which brought out a caution. The lead-lap cars all pit with Truex the first off pit road followed by Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Byron.

The race returned to green with one lap to go in the stage.

Stage 1

Buescher passed Keselowski with one lap remaining and held on to take the Stage 1 win, just the second stage victory of his career.

“We got a lot of race left to do, but we’ve got a good race car. Even before that caution came out, I was rolling out of it some and trying to take it easy,” Buescher said over his team radio. “We’ll see what we’ve got for them as we get deeper.”

Truex was third, Byron fourth and Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Since Hamlin was forced to star the race from the rear, Logano inherited the pole and easily led the way on the first lap.

On Lap 13, Keselowski made his way around Logano to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With five laps until the competition caution, Keselowski had moved out to a more than 2-second lead over Logano with Kurt Busch in third.

On Lap 26, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear. All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Keselowski the first off pit road.

Keselowski led the way on the restart on Lap 30 followed by Kurt Busch, Logano and Harvick.

Halfway through the 80-lap stage, Keselowski maintained a small lead over Logano with Buescher third and Byron fourth.

With 30 to go in the first stage, Keselowski remained out front followed by Buescher, Byron and Logano. Bowman, who started the race in the rear, was up to eighth.

Buescher got around Keselowski on Lap 54 to take the lead for the first time. Byron moved into the second spot on Lap 58.

 

James Davison appeared to have lost his engine and dropped fluid on the backstretch which brought out a caution on Lap 65. The lead-lap cars all pit with Buescher the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 73, Buescher was followed by Keselowski, Logano, Truex and Bowman.

Keselowski quickly grabbed the lead after the restart as Buescher dropped to second and Bowman ran third.

Four drivers had to start the race from the rear of the field – Davison (two inspection failures) and Bowman, LaJoie and Hamlin (all for unapproved adjustments).

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 267 3:12'44.999     102
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 267 3:12'47.776 2.777 2.777  
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 3:12'48.988 3.989 1.212 37
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 3:12'49.228 4.229 0.240 5
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 267 3:12'52.507 7.508 3.279  
6 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 267 3:12'53.241 8.242 0.734  
7 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 267 3:12'58.038 13.039 4.797  
8 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 267 3:12'59.974 14.975 1.936  
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 3:13'01.928 16.929 1.954  
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 267 3:13'03.142 18.143 1.214  
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 3:13'03.508 18.509 0.366  
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 3:13'03.700 18.701 0.192  
13 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 267 3:13'04.166 19.167 0.466  
14 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 3:13'04.560 19.561 0.394 4
15 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 3:13'04.814 19.815 0.254 1
16 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 267 3:13'06.564 21.565 1.750 47
17 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 3:13'07.394 22.395 0.830  
18 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 267 3:13'07.443 22.444 0.049  
19 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 267 3:13'09.960 24.961 2.517 57
20 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 267 3:13'10.539 25.540 0.579  
21 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 267 3:13'10.987 25.988 0.448  
22 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 267 3:13'12.233 27.234 1.246 2
23 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 267 3:13'13.395 28.396 1.162  
24 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 267 3:13'14.968 29.969 1.573  
25 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 267 3:13'15.378 30.379 0.410 12
26 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 266 3:13'06.108 1 Lap 1 Lap  
27 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 266 3:13'07.458 1 Lap 1.350  
28 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 266 3:13'10.049 1 Lap 2.591  
29 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 266 3:13'16.499 1 Lap 6.450  
30 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 264 3:13'02.569 3 Laps 2 Laps  
31 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 263 3:13'10.256 4 Laps 1 Lap  
32 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 261 3:13'00.385 6 Laps 2 Laps  
33 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 259 3:12'47.466 8 Laps 2 Laps  
34 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 258 3:12'49.585 9 Laps 1 Lap  
35 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 258 3:13'06.097 9 Laps 16.512  
36 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 151 1:46'34.278 116 Laps 107 Laps  
37 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 61 40'39.454 206 Laps 90 Laps  
38 66 United States Timmy Hill Ford 21 14'51.452 246 Laps 40 Laps  

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Homestead
Drivers William Byron
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

