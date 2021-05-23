Tickets Subscribe
William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA
NASCAR Cup / COTA News

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA

By:

Tyler Reddick topped Kyle Larson and won the pole for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA.

Tyler Reddick takes surprise NASCAR Cup Series pole at COTA

Reddick was second in the first round to A.J. Allmendinger but was among the first to go out in the Sunday’s final round and led the way with an average speed of 92.363 mph. He will lead the field to green Sunday afternoon in the Texas Grand Prix.

The pole is the first for Reddick in his Cup career and the first for Richard Childress Racing on a road course event since the late Dale Earnhardt won the pole for the 1996 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

 

“I was absolutely terrible on road courses for a long time, but I still have a lot to learn. It’s hard to put into words. We haven’t even raced yet and that’s a big accomplishment for us,” Reddick said.

“It’s no secret, in my career, road courses were something I never understood. I didn’t know when the light bulb was going to go off.”

Larson ended up at 92.263 mph and Austin Cindric – making one of a handful of Cup starts this season – came in third at 91.820 mph.

“We were good, I didn’t really attack the braking zone into (Turn) 12 like I needed to,” Larson said. “I didn’t want to overdrive it and mess up my lap. A little disappointed in myself but really proud to not have much track time.”

Kyle Busch was fourth and William Byron – who led Saturday’s practice – rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-12 lineup are Joey Logano, Allmendinger, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 2'12.911     92.363
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 2'13.011 0.100 0.100 92.293
3 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 2'13.697 0.786 0.686 91.820
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 2'13.708 0.797 0.011 91.812
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 2'13.760 0.849 0.052 91.776
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 2'13.791 0.880 0.031 91.755
7 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 2'13.842 0.931 0.051 91.720
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 2'14.117 1.206 0.275 91.532
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 2'14.518 1.607 0.401 91.259
10 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 2'14.548 1.637 0.030 91.239
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 2'14.792 1.881 0.244 91.074
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2 2'14.894 1.983 0.102 91.005

Round 1

Allmendinger led the way in the first 25-minute session of qualifying, which remained dry for the most part despite a threat of rain.

Allmendinger’s average lap speed of 91.962 mph was set early in the session as were the speeds of second-place Reddick (91.885 mph) and Cindric (91.715 mph).

Kyle Busch posted the fourth-fastest lap and Logano rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-12 and advancing to Round 2 were Byron, Larson, Bell, Elliott, Harvick, Blaney and Bowman.

Denny Hamlin experienced problems with his power steering during his initial flying lap and despite making adjustments on pit road, still ended up 19th-fastest.

“The power steering, I couldn’t turn it all the way to the left. I was limited on the range of motion I could actually turn the wheel, so I think an air bubble issue in the system,” Hamlin said. “We’ll get that out and be OK. Track time is super-important.”

Among those just missing the cutoff were Kurt Busch, Cole Custer, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr.

“Just not enough time on the race track. Going out on the track yesterday and try to figure out the wet then you get 1 or 2 shots in the dry,” Truex said. “If we get some long green runs we’re going to be fine just need to get our rhythm.”

13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 3 2'14.708 1.218 0.130 91.130
14 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 3 2'15.025 1.535 0.317 90.916
15 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 5 2'15.118 1.628 0.093 90.854
16 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 3 2'15.325 1.835 0.207 90.715
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3 2'15.375 1.885 0.050 90.681
18 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 5 2'15.416 1.926 0.041 90.654
19 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 5 2'15.528 2.038 0.112 90.579
20 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3 2'15.685 2.195 0.157 90.474
21 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 3 2'15.852 2.362 0.167 90.363
22 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 4 2'15.852 2.362 0.000 90.363
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 4 2'15.902 2.412 0.050 90.330
24 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3 2'15.929 2.439 0.027 90.312
25 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 5 2'16.245 2.755 0.316 90.102
26 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3 2'16.558 3.068 0.313 89.896
27 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 5 2'16.686 3.196 0.128 89.812
28 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 2'16.728 3.238 0.042 89.784
29 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 5 2'17.032 3.542 0.304 89.585
30 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 4 2'17.051 3.561 0.019 89.572
31 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 2 2'17.246 3.756 0.195 89.445
32 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 2 2'17.563 4.073 0.317 89.239
33 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 3 2'17.682 4.192 0.119 89.162
34 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 5 2'18.067 4.577 0.385 88.913
35 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 5 2'18.194 4.704 0.127 88.832
36 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 8 2'18.252 4.762 0.058 88.794
37 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 2 2'18.701 5.211 0.449 88.507
38 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 5 2'18.804 5.314 0.103 88.441
39 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 1 2'20.361 6.871 1.557 87.460
40 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 5 2'20.985 7.495 0.624 87.073
William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA

William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA
Series NASCAR Cup
Event COTA
Drivers Tyler Reddick
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

