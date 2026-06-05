Fernando Alonso shares touching McLaren message during major F1 milestone

Fernando Alonso took a poignant trip down memory lane to honour his former team, McLaren, as the Woking outfit celebrates a monumental milestone: its 1000th grand prix.

Despite currently driving for Aston Martin, the two-time Formula 1 champion took part in the celebrations with McLaren, which gathered some of its former drivers along with its current driver line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Speaking on his involvement in McLaren's celebrations, the Spanish driver told Sky Sports F1: "It is an incredible organisation. 1000 grands prix in Formula 1, but not only Formula 1, with endurance racing, with IndyCar."

Alonso went on to applaud the impact of McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, who has overseen a resurgence and expansion of the brand's racing portfolio. "I think what Zak also brought to the team is amazing.

"Obviously, I got inspired by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the '90s with that McLaren red and white,” he recalled.

Decades later, Alonso would wear the famous race suit himself in 2007, and again from 2015 to 2018. Under Brown's leadership, McLaren backed Alonso's bid for motorsport's Triple Crown, fielding him at the Indianapolis 500.

"I had the chance to drive for them in IndyCar, and in Formula 1 two times," Alonso added. “So, yeah, happy to be here, and wishing them the best for the future."

Alonso was joined by drivers such as David Coulthard, Mika Hakkinen, Emerson Fittipaldi, Juan Pablo Montoya and Lewis Hamilton for the celebrations.

The 44-year-old currently drives for the Aston Martin F1 team. As the Silverstone outfit battles against multiple issues on the AMR26, Alonso sits last in the drivers' standings after the first five rounds of the 2026 season with zero points. His team-mate Lance Stroll sits 21st in the championship, also with no points.

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday