Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
6 days
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
13 days
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
25 days
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
33 days
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
40 days
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
47 days
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
54 days
Dover
16 May
Next event in
61 days
COTA
23 May
Next event in
68 days
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
75 days
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
82 days
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
89 days
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
96 days
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
102 days
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
103 days
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
117 days
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
124 days
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
145 days
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
152 days
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
159 days
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
165 days
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
173 days
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
179 days
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
186 days
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
194 days
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
208 days
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
215 days
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
222 days
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
229 days
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
236 days
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Race report

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. overcame a rough start to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, snapping a 28-race winless streak.

Joey Logano was first off pit road on the race’s final pit stops but on a restart with 25 of 312 laps remaining, Truex powered to the outside of Logano and grabbed the lead through Turns 1 and 2.

The race remained caution-free from there and Truex held off Logano by 1.698 seconds at the finish.

Truex had a difficult start in the first stage, at one point tagging the wall and picking up some right-side damage and fell back through the field.

By the end of Stage 2, Truex was already back up front contending with Logano for the stage victory.

Truex’s most recent win – and the only one of the 2020 season – came last June at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The win is the 28th of his career and first at Phoenix.

"It was just an awesome job by everybody," Truex said. "Really, really solid. The beginning of the race I thought we were going to run 15th or so. I can't really believe it. I'm kind of speechless. This feels pretty amazing.

"Phoenix has been a tough one for us and then to come here and win this. I wish it was November but hopefully we can come back in November and have a shot (at the championship) being in the final four. Man, so thankful and so proud of everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing and everybody who makes this possible."

Asked how hard he had to work for this win, Truex said, "A lot. About lap 67, I hit the fence off of Turn 2. Our car was super tight to start off the race. It wasn’t any good at all. I can’t believe I’m standing here right now. What an effort by my guys on the team. It’s just unreal. 

"It’s a dream come true to drive these cars and be out here in front of these awesome fans. Hopefully we can put together a good season and win some races. One win last year was disappointing for us. We were close a lot of times, but we want to win bunches and we want to go for another championship, so hopefully this will be good momentum for us right here.”

 

Denny Hamlin ended up third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Logano the first off pit road. Aric Almirola, Elliott and Ross Chastain were all penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 200 with Logano out front followed by Hamlin, Truex, Blaney and Keselowski.

On Lap 225, Truex finally passed Logano after methodically running him down for several laps, taking the lead for the first time in the race.

With 75 laps remaining in the race, Truex had opened up a 2-second lead over Logano with Hamlin in third. Keselowski was fourth and Larson fifth.

Byron was first of the lead-lap cars on Lap 250 to kick a final round of green-flag pit stops to take new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Tyler Reddick was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 255, Truex cycled back into the lead followed by Larson, Hamlin, Logano and Keselowski.

On Lap 262, Reddick hit the Turn 2 wall and dropped debris on the track which brought out the sixth caution of the race.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit but Bubba Wallace stayed out and inherited the lead. Chase Briscoe was penalized for speeding during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 269, Wallace was followed by Logano, Keselowski, Truex and Larson.

Keselowski went three-wide on the restart and quickly moved into the lead heading into Turn 1.

On Lap 274, Logano went to the outside of Keselowski off Turn 2 and reclaimed the lead.

Kyle Busch spun off Turn 4 on Lap 283 to bring out a caution in an incident which Chastain was also involved.

 

All lead-lap cars elected to pit with Logano once again the first off pit road. When the race returned to green on Lap 288, Logano was followed by Truex, Hamlin, Keselowski and Larson.

Truex powered around the outside of Logano in Turn 2 to retake the lead after the restart.

Stage 2

Logano dominated much of the 115-lap stage and easily held on to beat Truex for the Stage 2 win.

Hamlin was third, Keselowski fourth and Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap cars all pit with Logano the first off pit road. Daniel Suarez was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 84 with Logano leading the way, followed by Blaney, Hamlin and Elliott.

On Lap 89, Cody Ware drove into Anthony Alfredo and both slid up the track and into the Turn 2 wall to bring out a caution.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and Logano continued to lead the way when the race resumed on Lap 99.

On Lap 128, Larson went to the inside of Blaney in Turn 1 and came away with second place, more than 3.5-seconds behind leader Logano.

Several teams hit pit road on Lap 141 to begin a round of green flag pit stops to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the stage.

During the stops, Larson was penalized again for speeding and Kyle Busch was penalized for an uncontrolled tire. Both had to serve pass-through penalties.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 156, Logano cycled back into the lead followed by Blaney, Truex, Keselowski and Hamlin.

With 25 laps to go in the stage, Logano held a more than 4-second lead over Truex as Blaney ran third and Keselowski fourth.

With five laps remaining, Truex had cut Logano’s lead down to 1.4 seconds. Hamlin ran third, Blaney fourth and Keselowski fifth.

Stage 1

Blaney held off a furious charge from his teammate Logano to take the Stage 1 win, his first stage victory of the 2021 season.

Keselowski was third, Hamlin fourth and Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Keselowski, who started on the pole, led the first lap only to see Hamlin power around him to grab the top spot on Lap 2.

With 10 laps to go until the competition caution, Hamlin maintained about a 1-second lead over Bell with Keselowski third and Blaney fourth.

On Lap 31 NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear. All the lead-lap cars pit with Keselowski the first off pit road.

Larson, who had charged into the top-15 after starting from the rear, was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race resumed on Lap 37, Keselowski was followed by Bell, Blaney and Harvick.

On Lap 44, Blaney went to the inside of Keselowski in Turn 3 and came away with the lead for the first time in the race.

Alex Bowman looped it around in Turn 2 and backed into the wall to bring out a caution on Lap 46. He was able to drive it away and continued down pit road for repairs.

 

A handful of cars pit but Blaney stayed out and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 52.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Blaney held a small but steady lead over Logano with Keselowski third and Hamlin fourth.

Three Hendrick Motorsports cars had to start the race from the rear of the field – Byron and Laron for failing pre-race inspection twice and Elliott for unapproved adjustments.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 312 3:00'20.633     64
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 312 3:00'22.331 1.698 1.698 143
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 312 3:00'22.794 2.161 0.463 33
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 312 3:00'25.119 4.486 2.325 19
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 312 3:00'25.861 5.228 0.742  
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 312 3:00'26.604 5.971 0.743  
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 312 3:00'28.847 8.214 2.243 1
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 312 3:00'29.461 8.828 0.614  
9 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 312 3:00'29.570 8.937 0.109  
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 312 3:00'30.070 9.437 0.500 35
11 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 312 3:00'30.218 9.585 0.148  
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 312 3:00'30.846 10.213 0.628 1
13 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 312 3:00'31.275 10.642 0.429  
14 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 312 3:00'31.752 11.119 0.477  
15 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 312 3:00'32.804 12.171 1.052  
16 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 312 3:00'33.547 12.914 0.743 4
17 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 312 3:00'33.848 13.215 0.301  
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 312 3:00'34.989 14.356 1.141  
19 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 312 3:00'36.041 15.408 1.052  
20 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 312 3:00'36.501 15.868 0.460  
21 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 312 3:00'37.363 16.730 0.862  
22 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 312 3:00'38.134 17.501 0.771  
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 312 3:00'40.957 20.324 2.823  
24 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 312 3:00'45.547 24.914 4.590  
25 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 311 3:00'35.358 1 Lap 1 Lap  
26 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 311 3:00'39.015 1 Lap 3.657  
27 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 311 3:00'44.249 1 Lap 5.234 12
28 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 311 3:00'49.366 1 Lap 5.117  
29 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 310 3:00'43.399 2 Laps 1 Lap  
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 309 3:00'21.762 3 Laps 1 Lap  
31 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 308 3:00'24.005 4 Laps 1 Lap  
32 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 305 3:00'36.437 7 Laps 3 Laps  
33 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 303 3:00'30.050 9 Laps 2 Laps  
34 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 300 3:00'43.613 12 Laps 3 Laps  
35 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 258 2:39'31.744 54 Laps 42 Laps  
36 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 101 1:07'03.174 211 Laps 157 Laps  
37 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 87 53'47.511 225 Laps 14 Laps  
38 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 15 7'17.984 297 Laps 72 Laps  

