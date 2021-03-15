Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Breaking news

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

By:

Joey Logano thought he did everything right to keep control of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix and hold on for another victory.

But seeing was believing.

Logano was first off pit road on the final round of pit stops in the race and was the race leader when Sunday’s race restarted with 25 of 312 laps remaining.

He lined up on the inside, which had worked to perfection for him earlier in this race and in previous races and got a good run off Turn 4 once the race went green.

This time, however, as he moved up the track, he met Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota on the outside. The two raced briefly side-by-side before Truex powered around him on the outside through Turns 1 and 2 and moved into the lead.

Chose wrong?

Logano would not be able to mount a serious challenge for the lead again as Truex cruised to his first win of the 2021 season.

“I chose the bottom because I’ve chose the bottom every time I’ve been the leader, and it’s worked every single time. I was batting a thousand on the bottom the last, I don’t know, two years here,” Logano said.

“I was kind of actually surprised that Truex was still out there. Felt like I created enough distance down there on the bottom shortcut in the dogleg that typically I can have someone at my quarter to where I can control them.

“Looked down, gosh, he’s still door-to-door with me. Their car accelerated really well; surprisingly well. I didn’t see that one coming.”

Read Also:

Logano, who won this race a year ago, ended up hanging on to finish second as all three Team Penske cars finished in the top-10.

While disappointed he wasn’t able to hang on to the win, Logano said he knew Truex had a fast car, particularly late in the race.

“They had a fast car from the get-go. Once they tuned it in the end of the second stage, they were lights out,” he said. “To be honest with you, I’m not sure even if we got in front of him in that last restart, I’m not sure I'd have been able to hold him off or not.

“Would have been a hell of a battle. He probably would have gotten me eventually.”

An almost perfect day

Logano tried to remain positive on what he and his team accomplished on the day.

“We did a good job maximizing our day. We were a second-place car and finished second, won a stage and second in the other stage, so a lot of points,” he said. “I hate finishing second, though.

“It really stinks, but, overall, this has been a good race track for us. The last few times we’ve been here is first, third and second, so we’re all over it,.

“I just needed that last run not to have a caution. I think we were in a pretty good spot to maybe run that thing out, but, overall, that was where we had it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Previous article

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

4h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Data shows we’re not as quick as Red Bull

8h
3
MotoGP

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

14h
4
Formula 1

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

6h
5
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

13h
Latest news
Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex
NAS

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

1h
Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix
NAS

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

3h
Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"
NAS

Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"

Mar 12, 2021
Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Mar 10, 2021
Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation
NAS

Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation

Mar 9, 2021
Latest videos
Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway 08:44:29
NASCAR Cup
1h

Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway

Truex Jr. speechless after first career win at Phoenix Raceway. 08:44:27
NASCAR Cup
3h

Truex Jr. speechless after first career win at Phoenix Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. ends winless streak with Phoenix victory 08:44:28
NASCAR Cup
3h

Martin Truex Jr. ends winless streak with Phoenix victory

Harvick reflects on NASCAR’s work to adapt, one year after COVID outbreak 01:31
NASCAR Cup
Mar 10, 2021

Harvick reflects on NASCAR’s work to adapt, one year after COVID outbreak

Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas 08:40:26
NASCAR Cup
Mar 8, 2021

Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Austin Cindric repeats Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Austin Cindric repeats Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart

Ty Gibbs kicks off double-duty Phoenix weekend with ARCA win
ARCA / Race report

Ty Gibbs kicks off double-duty Phoenix weekend with ARCA win

More from
Joey Logano
Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot" Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck" Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

More from
Team Penske
Castroneves opens up about emotional third Indy 500 win
IndyCar / Breaking news

Castroneves opens up about emotional third Indy 500 win

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

Mercedes: Data shows we’re not as quick as Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Data shows we’re not as quick as Red Bull

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

How Red Bull won the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull won the F1 2021 winter testing war

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

Latest news

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.