Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
1 day
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
15 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
28 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
64 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
85 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
92 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
99 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
113 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
120 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
127 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
148 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
155 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
162 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
168 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
176 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
182 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
189 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
197 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
204 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
211 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
218 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
225 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
232 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
239 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"

By:

It’s been a slow start to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season for Daniel Suarez and his Trackhouse Racing Team, but he’s confident better results lie ahead.

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Camping World
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NationsGuard, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, and Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly

Suarez joined the new Trackhouse Racing organization in the offseason – a group co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez.

The team was basically started from scratch in large part on the promise of a far more economic ownership model coming in 2022 with the introduction of the Gen-7 car in the Cup Series.

In the meantime, the team is working to build a solid foundation, whether it be with its pit crew, shop personnel, sponsors and marketing brand.

The potential is there

The performance thus far on the track has been frustrating for Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion and first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race.

“I think just like any other new group, we have a lot of potential. We have shown that. But at the same time there are a lot of things that we have to work on and be better,” Suarez, 29, said. “I’m the kind of person that I always try to focus on the things that are bad instead of the things that are good.

“I see that things are good, and I say, ‘Okay, that’s good’ now let’s work on the things that are not so good. I’ve been working very hard with my whole group in different areas to try to be better in communication with the spotter and the whole group, because it’s a brand-new group.

“I feel the potential is there, but there are a lot of little things that we’re going to have to clean up to be able to be consistently in the Top 10 and Top 15 and eventually hopefully be knocking on the door to race for wins.”

The season-opening Daytona 500 got off to a rough start when Suarez was one of more than a dozen cars caught up in an accident just 13 laps into the race.

Building a notebook

He followed that with a 16th-place finish on the Daytona Road Course and 15th at Homestead before a disappointing 26th-place effort at Las Vegas.

“At this point of the season, I wish we were having at least a couple of practices. That would be golden for our team right now because the whole thing is brand new and we get to practice on the simulator, put that set-up on the real car, go to the race track and hope for the best,” Suarez said.

“If for some reason the simulator was off, we’re going to be off the rest of the day in the race. And that’s exactly what happened in Las Vegas. It’s one of those things that we’re just still learning.

“We are building our notebook and we’re learning from each other and I feel like my team has a lot of potential. But we’re in the learning process at this point.”

