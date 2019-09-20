NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Qualifying in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"

shares
comments
Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 9:52 PM

Daniel Hemric doesn’t know his next stop in NASCAR but has been “blown away” by the support he’s received over the past week.

Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty National
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang 3D Systems and Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Boats
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Boats
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cessna
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Boats David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang MDS Transport
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Boats
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Liberty National
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Liberty National

On Tuesday, Richard Childress Racing announced it was releasing Hemric from its No. 8 Chevrolet following the conclusion of the 2019 season. This was Hemric’s rookie season in the Cup Series.

Hemric, 28, said the biggest feeling he experienced once he was notified was disappointment.

Read Also:

“I wouldn’t say I was necessarily shocked but on the other side of it I was hoping to we could continue to build on what we’ve done the past six months,” Hemric said Friday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. 

“As a whole we know we weren’t where we needed to be but as a whole at RCR we’ve made huge strides. That part of it was a little disappointing that we wouldn’t be able to continue to build and I’m not going to be a part of that process. 

“But things happen, life happens, and the sun comes up the next day and you try again.”

Through 27 races, Hemric had one top-five and two top-10 finishes with career-best fifth at Talladega, Ala., in the spring. Neither of RCR’s Cup teams has won a race this season.

Receiving support

If there is a positive this week, Hemric said it’s been the vocal support he’s received fellow competitors.

“I’ve been very blown away by the support and it’s very humbling to hear from, not only people inside the industry, but your peers and the guys you race with on the race track,” he said. “To have some of the stars of the sport reach out with their gratitude and praise for what they feel like you’re doing on and off the race track. 

“Those are the guys who really see you in the heat of the moment. To have everyone on that side support me like they have, I think that’s led to a lot of phone calls and a lot of conversations with a lot of race teams over the last week. 

“Because of that, I’m thankful.”

Hemric said he is open to any and all possibilities in NASCAR, even taking quality rides in Xfinity or the Truck series.

“I just want to race. The best thing for the soul is to get back into a race car. I’m just thankful I’ve already had opportunities come up and people reach out and contact me about driving a race car,” Hemric said. 

“I don’t care what it is, I’m going to do it and do it at a high level and put myself in position to win races. I just know that whatever the opportunity is, I’ll jump in it and continue to build whatever the program is I end up in and hopefully be a part of it down the road. 

“I want to make my next move a big one.”

Next article
Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond

Previous article

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Hemric
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
FIA F2

Correa out of induced coma, leg injury worries remain

1h
3
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

4
Formula 1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

5
MotoGP

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"
NAS

Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond
NAS

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice
NAS

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
F1

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule
NSXF

Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.