Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through" Next / Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"
NASCAR Cup / Daytona News

Why it's "really big" RCR has both Cup teams in the playoffs

Richard Childress Racing’s up-and-down 2022 season in the NASCAR Cup Series got another unexpected shot in the arm on Sunday.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

To say RCR has run the gambit on good and bad news this year has been an understatement.

To start, Tyler Reddick confirmed that RCR had picked up his option year on his contract (for 2023) and followed that up with his first career win July 3 at Road America.

But just nine days later, Reddick stunned the sport – and presumably RCR – with an announcement that he had agreed to a deal to join 23XI Racing beginning with the 2024 season.

The news didn’t seem to go over well at RCR and left a dark cloud hanging over the driver’s relationship with his team for the remainder of his tenure.

Read Also:

Yet on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, Reddick showed his was still a company man and helped teammate Austin Dillon get to leader Austin Cindric’s rear bumper with three of 160 laps remaining.

Dillon nudged Cindric out of the way for the lead and then Reddick spent the final laps warding off any other challengers, as Dillon claimed the win and a trip to the 2022 series playoffs. A win was the only way Dillon would make the 16-driver field.

RCR now has both its Nos. 8 and 3 teams in the playoffs and a total of three Cup wins so far this season – its most since 2018.

“It feels great,” said team owner Richard Childress. “Our guys have worked so hard. Austin has been involved in several crashes (this season), got him behind in the points. We knew this was our shot to be able to win a race.

“He has always been good here, and we knew if we could dodge all the bullets and be there, we could have a shot at the end to win with him.”

Through the chaos 

Dillon’s move to the front was a fortunate one.

On Lap 138, as the field entered Turn 1, it began raining on the frontstretch of the track and almost immediately cars went spinning in all directions.

Dillon, who was running 16th at the time, was the first car to emerge from the massive wreck unscathed and was named the leader under caution. The race was soon red-flagged – a delay that lasted nearly 3½ hours.

Once the race finally resumed with 16 laps, Cindric grabbed the lead on the restart with help from a push from Martin Truex Jr., only to see Reddick help Dillon get back by Cindric with three to go.

The teammate dynamic

Dillon said never doubted Reddick would do what he could to ensure RCR came away with the win.

“For me, I was in none of his negotiations, talks, or anything. So, it was more like he has been in a way inspirational to me to pick up my game because he has so much speed, and he shows it constantly,” Dillon said.

“Tyler has been good for me. Then I think I’ve been good for him in some consistency aspects. We’ve rubbed off on each other in different ways to really help.

“When he got to my back bumper, I knew that I could trust him.”

Asked about Reddick’s performance in light of how the organization felt about him following his decision to leave RCR after 2023, Childress said, “I think I talked to all of those guys after his announcement, and I said we’re going to give him 100-percent chance to win races and 100-percent chance at winning the championship.

“Now, we’ve got two in there, so we’ve got to give both of them the same advantage to try to win the championship.”

Childress said the importance of getting both teams into the playoffs could not be understated, both in terms of team morale and financial implications.

“It was really big to be able to get this car (No. 3) in the Chase. There’s bonus points. There’s other things that go along with winning,” he said. “The financial aspect of it is a lot better than running second, for sure, and not making the (playoffs).”

shares
comments

Related video

Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through"
Previous article

Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through"
Next article

Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"

Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"

Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through" Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Austin Dillon More from
Austin Dillon
Logano and Dillon disappointed in final Martinsville restart Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Logano and Dillon disappointed in final Martinsville restart

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format

Dillon on bizarre NASCAR crash: "I don't know why it happened" Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre NASCAR crash: "I don't know why it happened"

Richard Childress Racing More from
Richard Childress Racing
Austin Hill to make NASCAR Cup Series debut with RCR Michigan
NASCAR Cup

Austin Hill to make NASCAR Cup Series debut with RCR

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief" Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief"

Austin Hill wins as airborne crash ends NASCAR Xfinity race Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill wins as airborne crash ends NASCAR Xfinity race

Latest news

Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "We have a championship-caliber team"

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is in a much different position entering the playoffs this season from a year ago but still believes a repeat is possible.

Why it's "really big" RCR has both Cup teams in the playoffs
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why it's "really big" RCR has both Cup teams in the playoffs

Richard Childress Racing’s up-and-down 2022 season in the NASCAR Cup Series got another unexpected shot in the arm on Sunday.

Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through"

Austin Cindric found himself in an excellent position late in Sunday’s rain-delated NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona but it was also a lonely one.

Blaney rides "roller coaster of emotions" to playoff berth
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Blaney rides "roller coaster of emotions" to playoff berth

NASCAR’s persistence in getting in all of Sunday’s rain-delayed Cup Series regular season finale paid off handsomely for Ryan Blaney.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.